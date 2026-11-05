🚔 Naples, FL Security & Loss Prevention – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Naples and nearby Bonita Springs have steady demand for security and loss prevention pros right now. If you’ve got a Florida D license or retail security experience, there are some solid options to jump on fast.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: Naples, FL (1000 Immokalee Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.40 per hour

Work inside a busy Marshalls store, focusing on theft prevention, safety, and investigations. You’ll watch for shoplifting, help with internal investigations, support shrink-reduction programs, and work closely with store management. Strong communication, good judgment, and up to 0–2 years of retail or security experience fit well here. Comes with a big-company benefits package (401k, health options, discounts, paid time off for eligible employees).

Employer: Benedictus Group, LLC

Location: Naples, FL (construction site)

Type: Full-time & part-time (temporary, through mid-December)

Full-time & part-time (temporary, through mid-December) Pay: $15.00 per hour, paid weekly

Rover role on a construction site, doing foot patrols, hourly check-ins, CCTV monitoring, and incident reports. Several fixed shift options (evenings, overnights, weekends) and they want people who can start ASAP. You must have Class D Security license, 1+ year construction security experience, be able to walk and climb for long periods, and keep a professional appearance and attitude.

Employer: St. Moritz Security Services, Inc.

Location: Bonita Springs, FL (short drive from Naples)

(short drive from Naples) Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $20.00 per hour

Schedule: Wed 8 AM–8 PM, Sat 7 AM–3 PM

Guard the gatehouse of a luxury residential community and do routine patrols. You’ll verify residents and guests, log activity, and respond to security concerns while keeping a polished, customer-service mindset. Requires a valid Florida Security D license, prior security experience preferred, and strong communication skills.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply soon and line up your next move while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.