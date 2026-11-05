🍽️ Naples, FL Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Naples is buzzing with service jobs right now, from cozy coffee shops to luxury resorts on the beach. If you like working with people (and don’t mind being on your feet), this week has some strong options.

Employer: Not listed (local café)

Not listed (local café) Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $23.00 – $30.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Solid hourly pay for barista work, plus employee discount and paid time off. You’ll make coffee, handle the POS, and keep the café running smoothly.

Employer: Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed (described as competitive wages )

Not listed (described as ) Why it’s worth a look: High-end, ocean-view fine dining at a Four Seasons property with strong perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, discounted travel, tuition reimbursement. Great fit if you have 2+ years serving in upscale spots.

Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts – LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as competitive compensation package )

Not listed (described as ) Why it’s worth a look: In-room dining server role at a top-ranked Gulf-front resort. Offers medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), free meals, resort discounts, tuition reimbursement and a strong focus on culture and diversity.

Employer: CONNORS STEAK and SEAFOOD

Location: Connors – Naples, 950 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Pay: Up to $40.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Busy steak and seafood house with flexible schedules, health benefits, paid vacation, discounts, and growth opportunities. Great if you like a fast-paced dining room and strong earning potential.

Employer: Grace and Shelly's Cupcakes

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on decorating role for someone with at least 1 year commercial baking experience. You’ll bake and decorate cakes, cookies, and cupcakes with a flexible schedule.

Employer: acopio coffee

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time (20–38 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $30.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Spanish-speaking kitchen support role with above-average hourly pay, flexible hours, free meals, employee discounts, and stable work even in low season. Great if you love cooking and teamwork.

Employer: ROYAL PALM GOLF CLUB

Location: Naples, FL

Type: Not listed (25–40 hrs/week)

Not listed (25–40 hrs/week) Pay: $19.00 – $23.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift kitchen role (start by 9 a.m., 4–5 days/week) doing prep and light cooking in a golf club setting. Includes a background check and drug screen after offer.

Employer: Looks By Lara

Looks By Lara Location: Naples, FL

Type: Not listed (in-person, flexible)

Not listed (in-person, flexible) Pay: $60.00 – $100.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Beauty studio role with very high hourly pay potential if you have lash skills and a Florida license. They help with marketing, client growth, and long-term career development.

Employer: Brunswick Corporation – Freedom Boat Club

Location: Naples, FL (Brookside)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor, on-the-water job fueling and cleaning boats with a fun marina vibe. Includes 401(k) with match, wellbeing program, and product discounts, plus steady weekdays, weekends, and holidays hours.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Naples hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.