🛒 Naples FL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Naples is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active at work, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Naples, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Hands-on role helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. You’ll use store tech and power equipment, support big orders, and stay on the move all shift.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Naples, FL (Mercato Rack)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.75–$34.25 per hour

Perfect if you love sewing and fit. You’ll measure, fit, and alter garments, use professional equipment, and work closely with customers and the store team. Comes with Nordstrom benefits like medical, retirement, and merchandise discount.

Employer: Grace and Shelly's Cupcakes

Location: Naples, FL (Strada Place & 5th Ave S)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Salary: $11/hr base + tips (listed total $20–$30/hr)

Fun, fast-paced bakery job greeting customers, running the register, and packing cupcakes and ice cream. Tips are paid in cash daily, plus you get an employee discount and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Omega Force Appliance Repair

Location: Naples, FL (in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 per year (base + OT + bonus)

Lead the customer care team for a fast-growing appliance repair company. You’ll handle calls, bookings, and escalations, run the Naples office day to day, and work closely with the Director of Customer Operations. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Naples roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.