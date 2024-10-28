Why does 2 SW FL football coaches reaching 100 games at a school feel like an anomaly? Because it is

In an era of unprecedented turnover atop Southwest Florida’s high school football programs, a pair of area head coaches recently reached an impressive milestone.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Barron Collier’s Mark Jackson and Dunbar’s Sammy Brown coached in their 100 th games at their respective schools, joining a group that now expands to 16 in the history of high school football in Lee and Collier counties.

This already unique achievement is likely to become even more rare in the future. That’s because Barron Collier and Dunbar are two of just seven Lee and Collier high schools who employ the same head coach as they did at the start of the 2020 season. The other 26 football programs in the counties have combined for 60 head coaches during the same span.

There’s no shortage of reasons offered for the lack of coaching stability, from too little pay to too much work to too much player movement to too many undermining outside voices. Potential solutions to these issues are not as easily forthcoming.

“There’s so many factors that’s going to continue to make it harder and harder for coaches,” said Fort Myers coach Sam Sirianni Jr., currently the longest-tenured head coach in Southwest Florida in his 23 rd season with the Green Wave. “The demands are so great and the kids are getting pulled in so many different directions. I just really fear that it’s going to be harder to get good people to do this job because it can beat you down pretty quick.”

Coaches are underpaid

The genesis of the Florida Coaches Coalition, a non-profit organization supporting football coaches across the state, began three years ago with a viral tweet that included the hashtag: #PayFLCoaches.

Brevard County athletic director Dr. Andrew Ramjit sent the message out of frustration after watching a line of head football coaches leave the profession because of low pay. Now the coalition’s executive director, he’s helping to advocate for better pay to help keep football coaches remain in the profession.

“You can’t expect these coaches to stay in these positions when they’re getting paid a ridiculously low amount of money, especially when you think about the time commitment it takes for a head coach to run a program,” Ramjit said. “Outside of their teaching duties, they’re putting in an additional 40 to 60 hours during the season and then out of season another 30 to 40 hours a week focused on working with their communities, getting their kids in college, planning for the spring and the summer. There’s so many unpaid hours that it burns coaches out.”

The Florida Coaches Coalition, which says it has more than 12,000 members, is asking for head coaches to be paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour for the estimated 1,500 hours per year the job requires. That comes out to $22,500, a steep increase from what Florida counties currently pay. In Lee County, head football coaches receive a supplement of slightly more than $4,600. Collier uses a differentiated supplement scale which pays them 16% of their annual teaching salary, rewarding longer-tenured coaches and ensuing regular increases as union-negotiated annual raises are implemented.

Earlier this year, the coalition met with several state elected officials including Florida Rep. Adam Anderson of Palm Harbor about this issue. The organization is working with Anderson on a bill that would drastically increase stipends for all sports, from $22,500 for head football coaches to $15,000 for baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball coaches. Head coaches in other sports, as well as assistant football coaches, would receive $11,250.

Ramjit said when a school has a high coaching turnover rate for its football team, the rest of its athletic programs inevitably suffer.

“Football keeps the lights on for most athletic programs throughout the state and when you have instability in the head coaching position, you usually have an unsuccessful program,” he said. “That can lead to programs not having enough funds to get even basic necessities. This is an ongoing problem throughout the state and it’s unfortunate.”

It’s a situation familiar to Mariner athletic director Steve Larsen who saw two head football coaches, Travis Smith and Josh Nicholson, leave coaching for better-paying opportunities outside of education.

“They were very loyal, excellent people and coaches,” Larsen said. “They didn’t see the value of what they were getting paid and the time they were putting in versus going into the private sector. They didn’t leave to become football coaches somewhere else. They left to better themselves and their families.”

Coaches face more obstacles than ever

While better pay would be welcomed by anyone, nearly every longtime high school football coach entered the profession for more altruistic reasons.

For Jackson, it was to repay the coaches at St. Cloud High School in Osceola County who helped guide him through a difficult patch during his playing days.

“I wanted to pay it forward,” said the 50-year-old Jackson, who is in his 25 th year as a high school football coach. “But that was before NIL, transfers, all these things that have made this job really not so much fun anymore.”

Those non-monetary issues are less easy to fix and weigh more heavily on longtime coaches like Jackson.

“You win a game and go into the locker room and look around and see faces that aren’t happy,” he said. “And it’s because somebody didn’t get their touches. That’s the frustrating part.

“There’s a sense of wanting what you’re supposed to get, not what you’ve earned. Kids are coming in expecting to be the starting quarterback as a freshman.”

Increasing demands of parents, who more often view their children’s high school football participation primarily as a ticket to a college scholarship rather than a character-building experience that helps prepare them for the rigors of adult life, can also it more difficult for coaches to, well, coach.

“As a coach, you don’t ever want to lose, but you want the kids to embrace the adversity,” Sirianni said. “That’s when you want to be at your best as a coach is when the adversity strikes when something goes wrong or a kid gets beat out for a position. How do you help them handle that and get better? But today, a lot of times, they never get that lesson. Because one, all he’s being told is that the coach is wrong and two, he’s got an avenue to just pick up and go somewhere else.

“It’s scary because we don’t want anybody to ever experience failure. But failure’s the best teacher.”

Stability equals success at Dunbar

Now in his ninth season as Dunbar’s head football coach, Brown started as an assistant with the Tigers in 2001, the first year the football program restarted following the high school’s reopening. He took over the program following Phil Vogt’s resignation in 2016.

Vogt, whose teams went 64-47 in his 10 seasons at Dunbar, and Brown are only the second set of head football coaches in Lee and Collier history to consecutively coach 100 or more games at the same school, joining Sam Sirianni Sr. and Sam Sirianni Jr. at Fort Myers.

The 49-year-old Brown credited that stability for the success of the Tigers’ program since Vogt’s first year in 2006. Through the 2023 season, Dunbar compiled an overall winning percentage of .650 (132-71) and made the state playoffs in 15 of the 18 full seasons during that span, including consecutive state semifinal appearances in 2022 and 2023.

“Phil did a great job of building this program from the bottom,” Brown said. “I came up under that and I was kind of questioning some of the things that were disciplinary issues and how he handled them but once I got the keys to the car, I was like all that stuff makes sense now.

“You’ve got to stand on what you stand on, believe in what you believe in, and discipline accordingly. Once you do those things, the athletes will come and you’ll just prosper. All those things he taught me are monumental to our success today.”

Brown, who played at Estero in the 1990s under Joe Hampton and was an assistant there from 1996-2000, said the biggest change he’s seen in his coaching career is how today’s players approach the game.

“Everybody wants to be the star, to be the one scoring touchdowns,” he said. “What we want to do is get those blue-collar workers and you can build superstars along the way. We get them in here and bust them all the way down to the basics and then build them up the way we want them.”

Even with the unprecedented success Dunbar has achieved during his tenure, Brown isn’t exempt from experiencing the downside of being a high school football coach in today’s heightened emotional climate.

“You get parents and you get people on social media that are arguing with the coaches and all that negativity so if you’re not strong, you’re going to walk away,” he said. “I don’t read any social media. I just stay in my little bubble with my coaches and my administration.

“It’s already a stressful game, right? So you want to be with people who are behind you and doing things the right way.”

While additional compensation for the job would help make the time commitment more palatable, Brown said he, like almost every other high school football coach, is motivated by one desire. “You have to do it for the love of the game, the love of the kids, and for the love of your school,” he said. “That’s why we’re all out here.”

SWFL head football coaches with 100 games at one school

Through Oct. 25, 2024

Name School Years Total games coached Sam Sirianni Sr. Fort Myers 1969-2001 351 Bill Kramer Naples 1998-2019 267 Sam Sirianni Jr. Fort Myers 2002-present 250 Ron Hoover North Fort Myers 1968-79; 1981-86 189 Bill Sparacio First Baptist 2009-present 174 Dave Tanner Barron Collier 1986-98 142 Merv Ward Lely 1984-94; 2000-02 134 Joe Hampton Estero 1988-99 128 John Weber Immokalee 1999-2007 118 Grant Redhead South Fort Myers 2005-14 115 Brian Lynch Evangelical Christian 2002-12 114 Steve Howey St. John Neumann 2002-13 113 Phil Vogt Dunbar 2006-15 111 Jock Sutherland Fort Myers 1948-58 107 Sammy Brown Dunbar 2016-present 100 Mark Jackson Barron Collier 2015-present 100 Source: The News-Press and Naples Daily News archives. Totals are for regular season and postseason games.

