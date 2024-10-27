Opinion: Working together to ensure no one in our community is left behind

Collier County is one of the most prosperous counties in Florida. We live in a place that thrives economically, attracts tourists from all over, and provides countless opportunities for those who seek success. Not all Collier communities are prospering and some are even being forgotten.

These communities have weathered storm after storm, both literally and figuratively, and it’s time we come together to address their challenges with lasting solutions. I believe in personal responsibility, fiscal accountability, and the power of opportunity. However, I also believe that being part of a prosperous community means we have a duty to ensure that no one is left behind.

The communities I am talking about are home to many of our seniors, families, and neighbors who have worked hard their whole lives but now find themselves living in conditions that are far from acceptable. Every time a storm or hurricane hits, these areas are flooded, and each year, we spend resources on temporary fixes instead of permanent solutions. We need to prioritize our spending so that the time, energy, and effort we put into these communities is lasting. Currently it seems to many that the situation is beyond repair.

I know that government dependency isn’t the answer, and I share the concern of many in our county that we don’t want to create long-term reliance on government aid. Instead, we need to focus on creating opportunities — through education, workforce development, and access to mental health services — so that these communities can recover, rebuild, and ultimately thrive.

My goal isn’t to just provide a quick fix; it’s to empower people to take control of their futures while ensuring we are spending resources wisely and responsibly. When I am a member of the Florida Legislature, I want to collaborate with local officials, county commissioners, and federal representatives to bring real, lasting change to these forgotten communities.

I believe in working together — across all levels of government — to ensure that the resources we bring to our district are used effectively and strategically. I don’t want to overstep, but I do want to be a strong voice for the vulnerable members of our community who have been overlooked for too long.

As a community, we have the opportunity to show that prosperity and compassion can go hand in hand. By working together, we can create real change that lifts everyone up and ensures that no one is left behind. Whether it’s through mental health support, housing solutions, or opportunities for upward mobility, I am committed to being part of that solution.

In the end, this is about more than just fixing problems. It’s about making sure that every person in our community has the chance to live with dignity and hope for the future. As your representative, I will work every day to make sure we build a county that reflects those values.

Yvette Benarroch is the Republican nominee for Florida State House District 81.

