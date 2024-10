From the Archives: Decades of Swamp Buggy racing, celebrations in Naples

Racing swamp buggies is deeply rooted in the history of Naples and the surrounding area, including the Everglades. But what are swamp buggies and how did the tradition begin?

As one might imagine, parts of this region, especially the Everglades, are quite difficult to navigate, with their murky bogs and thick woods.

In the early years, many Southwest Floridians used rafts and small boats to get around. Then a man named Ed Frank from Naples is credited with inventing the first swamp buggy. The vehicle proved valuable in the Everglades in the 1930s and ‘40s.

Originally named “Tumble Bug,” the prototype was a tall and strange-looking vehicle and was used for virtually everything from hunting expeditions to a family vehicle used in Sunday afternoon outings.

After World War II, aircraft tires and other war surplus vehicles such as the jeep found their way into the region and it was not long before these and many other parts were incorporated into the Tumble Bug. Fast forward several decades later into the ‘80s and ‘90s, tractor tires that were commonly used in agriculture became popular to be used in what was already then called Swamp Buggies.

The state of Florida also used these buggies in law enforcement as early as 1930s.

As the buggies uses and popularity grew, more hunters and farmers started building their own swamp buggy. These builders would gather together and share a few engineering secrets here and there and it wasn’t long until they challenged each other to race.

They held the first races in 1943 at Raymond Bennett’s potato farm, which, according to Ed Frank was “the biggest hole in the vicinity of Naples.”

As time passed and the races grew, around 31-41 racers would gather the week before hunting season to compete for a prize, which was usually a shotgun. On Nov. 12, 1949, the first official Swamp Buggy Races took place and it was attended by 50 competitors from Naples, and a huge crowd. The races only grew in size and popularity in the next decade; at one time the races were featured on national television and was attended by a few Hollywood stars.Today, the sport continues to grow. Organizers don’t award shotguns anymore but cold hard cash instead.

Information provided by swampbuggy.com , and the Naples Daily News.

