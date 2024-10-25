The Naples Zoo has welcomed a breeding pair of critically endangered mongoose lemurs .

The two were genetically matched through Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan (SSP) to create the greatest genetic diversity in the population within accredited zoos. Mongoose Lemurs are critically endangered due to deforestation and the pet trade.

Visitors to Naples Zoo can see the playful creatures on Lake Victoria during a Primate Expedition Cruise. Consuela, the female, is 8 years old, and Snuffy, the male, is 11 years old. Mongoose Lemurs are a fascinating species, known for being sexually dimorphic, meaning that males and females have distinct physical differences.

Consuela can be easily recognized by the white markings under her chin and along the sides of her face, while Snuffy stands out with his distinctive brownish-red fur under his chin.

Naples Zoo has history with lemurs

Naples Zoo first began caring for lemurs in the gardens nearly 40 years and has supported the conservation of lemurs and other Malagasy species in the wilds of Madagascar for more than 25 years.

Today, Naples Zoo serves as the international headquarters of the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group, a consortium of zoos, botanical gardens, and universities on five continents collaborating to protect Madagascar’s rich biodiversity.

What else to know about Naples Zoo

An endangered ring-tailed lemur was born March 22, 2024, at the Naples Zoo to the first-time parents PJ and Julien.

Several baby animals have been born at Naples Zoo in recent years, including a slender-horned gazelle, an Eastern bongo and African lion cubs.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: New couple in town: Endangered mongoose lemurs arrive at Naples Zoo