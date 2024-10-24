Open in App
    Naples Daily News

    Naples overtakes Bishop Verot for No. 1 in News-Press/Naples Daily News football rankings

    By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The News-Press and Naples Daily News rank the Top 10 football teams each week. Rankings are determined by record, strength of schedule, strength of record, and head-to-head with the first five out in each sport.

    Who's No. 1 in our rankings going into Week 10? Find out below.

    1. Naples (7-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZKJO_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 2

    Analysis: The Golden Eagles have been perfect against area competition, with their lone blemish coming at the expense of nationally ranked American Heritage. Naples dominated Lely last week in a 36-12 win where the Golden Eagles ran for 425 yards on 52 tries. Next up is their biggest district test to date in Port Charlotte, which will decide the district.

    2. Bishop Verot (4-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euFZa_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 1

    Analysis: The Vikings came out of a three-week layoff sluggish against a superior West Boca Raton team, losing 34-14 at home. Verot also saw star quarterback and Michigan commit Carter Smith leave the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, which could hold him out multiple weeks. Next up for the Vikings is a date with Clewiston.

    SWFL High School Football: Week 10 game previews and our winner predictions

    3. First Baptist (5-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ntx0o_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 4

    Analysis: The Lions jump back up to No. 3 following a 42-13 win on the road against Lehigh. Brady Quinn was beyond efficient for the Lions, completing 16 of 24 passes for 267 yards with five touchdowns, three of which went to Jayden Petit. FBA's offense managed 402 yards in the win, and will look to move to 6-2 against Community School.

    4. Dunbar (5-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlFOs_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 3

    Analysis: The Tigers were handed a tough loss on the road, falling 39-7 to Port Charlotte. The Pirates feasted on defense despite not having Myron Charles in the fold, holding Dunbar to its lowest point total against an in-state opponent since Oct. 14, 2021, against North Fort Myers. The Tigers have been eliminated from district contention but will aim to close the season and make the playoffs with wins over South Fort Myers, Fort Myers, and North Fort Myers.

    5. North Fort Myers (6-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPlHV_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 6

    Analysis: The Red Knights have been solid, going 3-0 this season in one score contests after being on the wrong side of a handful of those games a season ago. Their most recent one score win came on Friday against East Lee, a 16-14 decision where North was outgained 265-192. Big Red will look to move to 7-1 against Riverdale with huge district implications.

    6. Immokalee (7-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3ZN6_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 7

    Analysis: There's a lot to like about this Immokalee team offensively, which is averaging 49.4 points per game in their seven wins. The flip side though, is that those seven teams have a combined record of 10-39. Their most recent win came against Aubrey Rogers, a 56-21 decision where Redwood posted 670 yards of offense. That might be too much for Gulf Coast on the road, as the two teams will square off Friday in a district title bout.

    'Once in a lifetime': Immokalee to honor 2004 state championship football team

    7. Fort Myers (5-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4Vg4_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 9

    Analysis: Despite not playing, the Greenies jump up two spots in part due to the chaos that ensued in the middle of these rankings last week. Fort Myers could very well find itself at No. 9 again, or worse, should it lose to East Lee County on Friday. It could also find its way up to No. 5, should more chaos happen in front of them.

    8. Cape Coral (5-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwqFK_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: NR

    Analysis: This Cape Coral team answered its third key test of 2024, holding Riverdale to six points in a 13-6 win. The Seahawks have held North Fort Myers, Charlotte, and now the Raiders to season lows in scoring. Next up is the Black and Blue Bowl against Mariner in district action.

    No size, no problem: Cape Coral High football getting big effort out of undersized defense

    9. Riverdale (6-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCuao_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 5

    Analysis: The Raiders played excellent on defense against Cape Coral but couldn't muster up much offensively in a 13-6 loss. Cole Hayes did run for 135 yards and a touchdown but fumbled which resulted in a scoop-and-score the other way by Jayden Boyd. After what was a relatively soft first half of the schedule, Riverdale's tests really start to ramp up against North Fort Myers, Lehigh, and Fort Myers.

    10. Gulf Coast (5-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY6pm_0wJuuCau00

    Last week: 8

    Analysis: The Sharks were beaten by a superior West Broward squad, falling 63-19. Without Jace Seyler, the Sharks had to rely on Javien Altine and the run game, which couldn't offset West Broward's offense. Manny Evans' unit will aim to turn the page and grab a key district win against Immokalee — which would give them the title.

    First Five Out: Lely (3-4), South Fort Myers (4-3), East Lee County (4-3), Community School (3-3), Cypress Lake (3-5)

    Follow Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples overtakes Bishop Verot for No. 1 in News-Press/Naples Daily News football rankings

    Ann M Martinez
    1d ago
    Very proud of both teams .
