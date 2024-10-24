Gothic mystery set in Florida kicks off Friends of the Library’s Author Spotlight

You might be surprised to find a gothic mystery set in sunny Miami, but Florida-born author Chanel Cleeton serves it up with a full menu of glitz and glamour, adultery, betrayal and murder in her latest bestseller, “The House on Biscayne Bay.”

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Cleeton’s talk and book signing in Naples will kick off the 2024-25 Author Spotlight Events for the Friends of the Library of Collier County, the nonprofit that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Collier’s public libraries.

Although tickets are already sold out for Cleeton’s lecture at The Norris Center, the Friends of the Library is keeping a waiting list. (See info box for details about the series and how to get tickets to upcoming events.)

The second writer to speak in the Author Spotlight Events will be another book club favorite — historical novelist Stephanie Dray — on Thursday, April 3. Dray’s latest, “Becoming Madam Secretary,” explores the life of Frances Perkins, who was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s secretary of labor and the architect of Social Security and other economic benefits during the Great Depression.

Cleeton, who was born in Central Florida into a family that had fled Cuba in the mid-1960s, said in an interview that hearing her relatives’ stories of life on the island inspired her. In her earlier bestselling novels such as “Next Year in Havana,” “When We Left Cuba” and “ The Last Train to Key West ,” she explored the lives of Cuban exiles and their children in the United States, and the experiences of Cuban-Americans who venture back to Cuba.

Her latest novel, “The House on Biscayne Bay,” is her first gothic mystery, but it also retains the Cuban connection.

In a dual timeline of 1918 and 1941, her main characters are women who have transplanted from New York City and Havana to the steamy boomtown of Miami, where trying to make a buck — and hang onto it — reigns supreme, often with fatal consequences.

As one character says in the first line of the novel: “I cannot for the life of me imagine why anyone would want to live in Florida.”

'A fascinating journey throughout history'

Naples Daily News: How do you approach creating your characters? Are there certain traits you always want them to have? For example, your heroines in “The House on Biscayne Bay” are women who take agency over their lives, despite living in eras and cultures when women had little control.

Chanel Cleeton: I am often inspired by the ways in which the lives of ordinary people are impacted by extraordinary events. That has led me on a fascinating journey throughout history as I view these events through the lens of my fictional characters. My characters really come to me as they are, and I follow their stories as they’re revealed to me throughout the writing process as I look to the historical record to examine the spirit of the times and the challenges that they would have faced, as well as to see examples of women who were pursuing agency in their lives.

You’ve said “The House on Biscayne Bay” is your first gothic novel. Do you plan to continue in that genre?

As a writer, I love writing in genres I read, and I’ve always been a big fan of gothic novels. I had so much fun writing “The House on Biscayne Bay” and really enjoyed the opportunity to marry the elements I’ve come to relish developing in my novels with a new genre. I don’t have plans at the moment to write another gothic novel, but it’s something I could definitely see myself doing again in the future.

Are any of your books autobiographical?

While none of my books are necessarily autobiographical, I am often drawn to exploring parts of my identity in my writing. With my first historical fiction release, “ Next Year in Havana ,” I was inspired by my Cuban-American heritage and many of the stories I grew up on. That said, my books are fictional, and I enjoy the freedom to create characters whose lives are distinct from mine and to follow where their stories take me. One of my favorite parts of being a writer is the unexpected adventure that unfolds as I’m getting to know my characters.

Have you traveled to Cuba, and if so, what were your experiences there?

While I know many who have traveled to Cuba and completely understand the desire to do so, it is often a sensitive decision for many exiles and their families, given their individual experiences after the revolution. Considering those sentiments and sensitivities within my own family, I have not gone.

I read that you grew up in Central Florida, the Gainesville area, which is definitely not as steeped in Cuban history as Miami or Tampa are. What has helped you get a feel for communities like Miami or Key West that have a larger Cuban population?

As a Cuban-American, my writing and my passion for Cuban history is heavily influenced by my culture and identity. Having lived all over Florida throughout various times in my life, I love learning more about the state and studying the intersections between Cuban and American history, as well as discovering events in Florida’s past that I was previously unfamiliar with.

What can you tell us about your next book, coming out in 2025?

My next book will be out in the summer of 2025. It features three heroines whose lives intersect across three distinct timelines. I can’t wait to share this story and these characters with readers!

Because we’re a nonprofit that supports libraries, we like to ask our guest authors to describe what libraries have meant to them. Is there a library or librarian who played a key role in your life?

Libraries have played such a huge role in my life. I have been an avid reader throughout my life, and having access to books through libraries has been such an incredible opportunity that I otherwise would not have had. I don’t think I would be a writer if not for libraries giving me the tools to pursue my passion for books.

The Friends of the Library reminds that Author Spotlight Events at The Norris Center are designed as a chance to spend the day in Naples’ Fifth Avenue South district, enjoying lunch and shopping before and after.

