SW FL High School Football: Week 10 game previews and our winner predictions

Game previews and score predictions for Week 10 of the Southwest Florida high school football season being played on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Port Charlotte (5-2, 2-0) at Naples (7-1, 1-0)

What to watch for – Port Charlotte: This is a Class 4A-District 12 game that's set to determine the district. Last week, the Pirates dominated Dunbar 39-7 to go up 2-0 district. On Friday, they will have the chance for the sweep to secure the title. Port Charlotte scored on four consecutive drives, including touchdown runs of 5 and 59 yards by running back Ike Perry, and a four-yard pass from quarterback Logan Flaherty to receiver Jaylen Henry, to take a 25-0 lead into halftime. Senior Xavier Shipley grabbed his third interception in the win. The defense has held opponents to below 10 points in all six of their wins this season. Naples: The Golden Eagles got the better of Lely with a 36-12 win in the Coconut Bowl. Running back Shawn Simeon rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries, and the team collectively put up nearly 450 yards of offense. Backup Jamar Jerome added 107 yards on the ground, and quarterback Alijah Molina connected with James Lachance for a 24-yard touchdown. Simeon is up to 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. The defense is giving up just over 10 points a game this season. The last time these teams played, Naples knocked Port Charlotte out of the playoffs with a 63-33 win aided by a historic seven-touchdown performance from Simeon.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Naples 35, Port Charlotte 28

Gulf Coast (5-3, 2-0) at Immokalee (7-1, 1-0)

What to watch for – Gulf Coast: This is a Class 5A-District 12 game that is set to determine the winner of the district. The Sharks are coming off a 63-19 loss to West Broward, in a game where the Bobcats went for 496 yards on the Gulf Coast defense. West Broward averaged a first down per rush, while Miami commit Joshua Moore caught 6 passes for 181 yards with three scores. The Sharks played without starting quarterback Jace Seyler, but did post 300 yards in the loss. Javien Altine was responsible for a handful of the offense, posting 139 yards on 25 attempts on the ground. Gulf Coast came up short in both contests last season against Redwood, including a last-second, go-ahead score from then-backup quarterback Chris Germinal, who connected with Rodenel Anthony. Immokalee: The Indians have been on a tear offensively, averaging 43.3 points per game despite being shut out against Naples. Immokalee's offense rolled against Aubrey Rogers, hanging 56 points in a five-score win. The Indians nearly had three rushers eclipse 100 yards, which included the aforementioned Germinal (101 yards, TD), along with Jontay Hais (144 yards, 3 TDs) while Jayden Mixon was two yards shy of the century mark. Germinal added 327 yards in the air, bringing his season total to 1,081 yards with 15 total touchdowns against two interceptions. A win for Redwood would virtually give them the district title, as an unlikely loss to Palmetto Ridge doesn't change the head-to-head distinction Immokalee would have. The last time these two sides met, they combined for 890 total yards and 67 points, in a game Immokalee won 37-30.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Immokalee 34, Gulf Coast 24

East Lee County (4-3, 0-2) at Fort Myers (5-2, 0-1)

What to watch for – East Lee County: This is a District 5A-11 game. The road to the playoffs got much tougher for the Jaguars following last week’s 16-14 loss to visiting North Fort Myers. East Lee drove inside the Red Knights’ 10-yard line in the game’s final minutes but couldn’t get the ball into the end zone. North then blocked a potential 22-yard game-winning field goal by the Jaguars with five seconds remaining to escape with a victory and send East Lee to its third consecutive loss. Senior running back Laz Rogers rushed for 193 yards and one touchdown, his 13 th of the season. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. The Jaguars, however, generated just 53 total passing yards and committed multiple costly penalties that helped derail additional scoring opportunities. East Lee will have to play much cleaner against Fort Myers if it hopes to knock off the Green Wave. With a second district loss eliminating them from the 5A-11 title chase, the Jaguars will likely need to win their final two games against Fort Myers and a powerful Palmetto squad to have a shot at qualifying for the state playoffs through an at-large berth. Fort Myers: The Green Wave had a bye last week and last played on Oct. 4 when they lost 42-6 to visiting Naples. Fort Myers is 6-0 all-time against East Lee County and needs a victory to keep its 5A-11 championship hopes alive. The Green Wave have showcased a balanced offensive attack this season, averaging 175 passing yards per game and 171 rushing yards. Senior Madrid Tucker leads Fort Myers in receptions (19), receiving yards (479), all-purpose yards (1,004), and touchdowns (10). Junior quarterback Dom Ardezzone has thrown for 1,191 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Fort Myers 37, East Lee County 16

Riverdale (6-1, 1-0) at North Fort Myers (6-1, 2-0)

What to watch for – Riverdale: This is a District 5A-11 game. The Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season, a 13-6 setback at Cape Coral. Riverdale managed just 165 total yards and committed three turnovers, including a fumble that the Seahawks returned for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. Senior running back Cole Hayes rushed for 135 yards and the Raiders’ lone touchdown, his 17 th of the season. Hayes and junior running back Lovensky Blanchard have combined for 1,753 rushing yards and 22 scores and power a Riverdale running attack that is averaging nearly 276 yards a game. Defensively, the Raiders have been stout, surrendering a shade over 16 points per game. North Fort Myers: The Red Knights earned a hard-fought 16-14 win at East Lee County last week, keeping them firmly in control of their playoff destiny. North can clinch the District 5A-11 championship with a win over Riverdale. To do so, the Red Knights will need a better showing from its offense, which gained just 192 total yards and committed two turnovers against East Lee. North did excel on special teams with Brooke Hankinson connecting on a 21-yard field goal to give the Red Knights a late lead and North blocking a Jaguars’ short field goal try in the final seconds to secure the victory. Senior running back Kirtis Denham leads the Red Knights with 607 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Caedon Conn has passed for 536 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. Senior Adrian Scott has a team-best 21 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns. The game will likely be decided by which team controls the line of scrimmage with one of the key matchups being North Fort Myers defensive linemen James Johnson and Maikol Amos versus Riverdale offensive linemen Cole Cooke and Kris Ralston.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: North Fort Myers 24, Riverdale 21

Dunbar (5-2, 0-2) at South Fort Myers (4-3, 0-1)

Listen: Stream on Tiger FM 93.3 or TigerFM.com

What to watch for – Dunbar: This is a Class 4A-District 12 game. The Tigers went down 0-2 in the district after suffering a 39-7 road loss to Port Charlotte last week. The pressure is on the Tigers to win out. The Pirates won with a running clock and had success battling the trenches. Dunbar quarterback Austin Price was limited to 6-of-14 passing for 99 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The team’s leading receiver Viradarian Maloy caught a touchdown pass in the loss. The Tigers have won 25 consecutive games against LCAC opponents with their last loss coming against the Wolfpack in 2020. South Fort Myers: The Wolfpack got their fourth win of the season after dominating Lemon Bay 34-6. Running back Victor Jenkins went for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, bringing him to 946 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Jenkins also contributed with 8 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on defense. Leonel Latus and Arnold Preston both returned fumbles for touchdowns in the win. The defense has 17 takeaways on the season, including five interceptions by cornerback Pierre Holmes.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Dunbar 28, South Fort Myers 20

First Baptist (5-2, 0-0) at Community School (3-3, 1-0)

What to watch for – First Baptist: This is a Class 1A-District 12 contest. The Lions are most recently coming off a 42-13 win over Lehigh in a game where First Baptist quarterback Brady Quinn threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to 4-star wide receiver Jayden Petit. Billy Sparacio's group is in the home stretch of their regular season, with district contests against CSN and St. John Neumann outstanding. In this matchup a season ago, the Lions throttled the Seahawks 42-2. Community School: The Seahawks have put together three consecutive wins, most recently a 35-7 win over St. Brendan on Oct. 4. The Sabres had trouble moving the ball on CSN's defense, as quarterback Nicholas Gobel threw for 69 yards while the rushing attack ran for 149 yards on 35 attempts. On CSN's three-game win streak, they've surrendered just 20 points, but haven't beaten First Baptist, losing the 10 meetings by an average of 33.4 points per contest.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: First Baptist 42, Community School 12

Mariner (2-5, 1-1) at Cape Coral (5-1, 1-0)

Radio: 94.1/101.3/105.9 FM

What to watch for – Mariner: This is a District 5A-10 game and the 38 th annual Black and Blue Bowl. The Tritons wiped out a 20-point deficit only to see a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 35-28 loss to Charlotte last week. Junior quarterback Owen O’Leary threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns, two to sophomore Jamarion Corbett, who had 83 receiving yards. Mariner, however, turned the ball over four times, mistakes that proved costly in the close defeat. The Tritons defeated Cape Coral 50-34 last season, giving them a 19-18 edge in the all-time series. Cape Coral: The Seahawks handed Riverdale its first loss of the season last week, outlasting the Raiders in a 13-6 defensive struggle. Cape Coral held Riverdale to 165 total yards and forced three turnovers, including a fumble that Jayden Boyd returned 55 yards for the decisive touchdown. The Seahawks are limiting their opponents to less than 10 points per game and haven’t allowed more than 14 points in any of their six contests so far this season. Cape Coral can clinch its first district championship since 2013 with a win over Mariner coupled with a Charlotte victory over Ida Baker.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Cape Coral 28, Mariner 14

Bishop Verot (4-3, 0-0) at Clewiston (0-7, 0-1)

What to watch for – Bishop Verot: The Vikings were dealt a tough loss last week, losing 34-14 to a strong West Boca Raton squad. The Bulls found success through the air and on the ground, posting 244 rushing yards in the contest. Verot saw star quarterback Carter Smith leave the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, something that's expected to hold him out for this contest. Should he be unavailable, it'll be either Mason Zehnder or Austan Cristiaan getting the start in what will be Smith's first missed start of his high school career. Deshon Jenkins may be expected to also take on a more enhanced role, especially after another 100-yard performance on the ground. The Vikings need a strong defensive effort down the stretch, especially considering they've allowed 34.4 points against the toughest schedule in Southwest Florida. Clewiston: The Tigers have not played up to standard this season, scoring just 41 points in seven contests this season. Clewiston's latest loss came at the hands of South Fort Myers, which saw quarterback Will Bichler throw for 144 yards and Victor Jenkins rush for another 160 in a 34-6 decision. Prior to that game, the Tigers hadn't scored in 12 consecutive quarters dating back to a Sept. 13 game against Calvary Christian.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Bishop Verot 49, Clewiston 6

Aubrey Rogers (3-4, 1-0) at Barron Collier (2-5, 0-1)

What to watch for – Aubrey Rogers: The Patriots couldn't contain the Immokalee run game, falling 56-21 to the Indians. Caden DiLoreto was again relatively consistent at quarterback, completing 14 of 28 passes for 199 yards with three touchdown passes, one apiece going to Romeo Sararo (9 rec, 123 yards), Alex Konstantopoulos (1 rec, 53 yards), and Cullen Wentworth (1 rec, 4 yards). The run game was largely ineffective, averaging 4.5 yards per rush on 30 attempts, led by Brady Stewart's 12 rushes for 67 yards. A win over the Cougars would set up a winner-take-all bout with Lely on Nov. 7 for the Patriots, in their second season. A loss all but surely gives the Trojans the title, but a three-way tie is conceivable with a Barron win here and an Aubrey Rogers win over Lely. Barron Collier: The Cougars rolled to a 46-34 win over Golden Gate, as the offense continues to find ways to score despite Niko Boyce's season-ending injury. Quarterback Brian Williams has taken command of the offense, posting five touchdowns, and completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards while adding 192 yards on the ground. Brody Graham's been consistent regardless of who the quarterback is, finishing with 122 yards receiving in the win. The Cougars will look to stay alive in this district, as the program hopes to avoid missing the playoffs for just the fourth time in Mark Jackson's 10 seasons leading the Cougars.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Barron Collier 45, Aubrey Rogers 28

Bonita Springs (1-6, 0-1) at Lely (3-4, 1-0)

What to watch for – Bonita Springs: This is a Class 3A-District 14 contest. The Bull Sharks are coming off a bye week and haven’t played since their Oct. 4 game against Gateway, which they lost 26-23. Bonita had a 23-19 lead with less than a minute to go before Gateway hit the go-ahead score on fourth down. In the loss, Daniel Haith led the team with 127 yards on the ground, and Zach Prieto had a pair of rushing scores. The duo has combined for 1,174 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. The Bull Sharks have dropped six consecutive games since a Week 1 victory against Ida Baker. Lely: The Trojans fell 36-12 against in the Coconut Bowl last week. On the first play from scrimmage, Lely’s Nino Joseph rushed for an 80-yard touchdown. Joseph was injured in the third quarter with Ty Collins taking over carries in his absence along with quarterback Carter Quinn dropping back. Joseph has gone for 1,623 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, so it will be a hit to the Trojans if he can’t play for an extended period. Quinn hit Gage Rice for a 24-yard touchdown late in the game. It was an improved effort for the defense with double-digit tackling efforts from Collins, Malakai Green, and Aydin Herrera against the Golden Eagles. Lely beat Bonita Springs 40-10 last season.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Lely 38, Bonita Springs 13

Evangelical Christian (3-4, 0-0) at SFCA (5-2, 0-0)

What to watch for – Evangelical Christian: This is a District 1A-10 game with the winner claiming the championship and an automatic state playoff berth. The Sentinels are coming off a hard-fought 19-7 loss at Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy, its third consecutive defeat. Once again, ECS struggled to put up points with sophomore Mack Mitchell rushing for the team’s only touchdown. The Sentinels ran just 39 offensive plays, compared to 54 for the Lions, and gained 202 yards. ECS is averaging just 13.1 points per game and has only managed to score more than 14 points twice this season. The Sentinels are 10-2 all-time against SFCA and have won the past four meetings, including a 63-7 win in 2023, the largest margin of victory in the series. SFCA: The King’s fell into a first-half hole at St. John Neumann, dropping a 19-8 decision to the Celtics last week. It was SFCA’s least productive offensive performance of the season, one the King’s need to bounce back from to capture the first district championship in the program’s 16-year history. Defense has been SFCA’s calling card this season with the King’s allowing just 10 points per game and forcing an average of more than two turnovers per game.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: SFCA 20, Evangelical Christian 14

Golden Gate (0-7, 0-2) at Palmetto Ridge (3-4, 0-1)

What to watch for – Golden Gate: The Titans remained winless last week, falling 46-34 to a Barron Collier team that posted 507 yards of offense. Brian Williams had a hand in five touchdowns, completing 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards while adding 192 yards on the ground on 27 tries. Brody Graham had a respectable day out wide, catching 7 passes for 122 yards. The Gate has allowed 305 points so far this season, putting them on pace to have their worst defensive season since 2008 (37.3 points allowed per game). Palmetto Ridge: Zach Yates' group was flat-out dominant last week, handing IMG Blue a 56-0 loss. Palmetto Ridge accounted for 320 rushing yards and 119 passing yards, led by Steven Rousseau's 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on just nine rushes. The Bears can get to .500 in the district with a win, but they're still set to be mathematically eliminated considering their statewide ranking being below Immokalee and Gulf Coast's thus far. In last year's meeting, the Titans beat the Bears 63-14.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Golden Gate 31, Palmetto Ridge 21

Cypress Lake (3-5, 2-0) at Lemon Bay (1-5, 0-2)

What to watch for – Cypress Lake: This is a District 3A-13 game but the race for the championship is over. That title goes to the Panthers, who defeated Island Coast 34-22 last Thursday and saw Estero knock off Lemon Bay the next night, clinching the crown for Cypress Lake. The Gators limited the Panthers to less than 200 total yards. Still, Cypress Lake scored a pair of defensive touchdowns on interception returns by Kamarien McKay and Wilkens Samedi to help break the game open. Senior quarterback Joey Dube-Garrett leads the team with 1,303 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Rashawn Anderson has a team-high 32 catches for 542 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lemon Bay: The Manta Rays dropped their fourth consecutive game last week, falling 39-12 to Estero. The Wildcats shredded Lemon Bay’s secondary as sophomore quarterback Maddox Stewart threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns. The Manta Rays’ defense will face another serious challenge from Dube-Garrett and Cypress Lake’s big-play passing attack.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Cypress Lake 35, Lemon Bay 21

Estero (3-4, 1-1) at Island Coast (3-5, 1-1)

What to watch for – Estero: This is a Class 3A-District 13 contest. The Wildcats got back in the win column with a 39-12 win against Lemon Bay last week. In the win, quarterback Maddox Stewart passed for 363 yards and five touchdowns with one interception on 28-of-37 passing. It was a big day for receiver Kegan Kreuscher, who caught 13 of those passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Michael Lau came up with an interception and a blocked field goal and Michael Powell recovered a fumble. Estero has won their last three games against the Gators. Island Coast: The Gators fell 34-22 to Cypress Lake in a game that secured the district title for the Panthers. Island Coast committed five turnovers, including a pair of pick-6s, that turned into 24 points for Cypress Lake. Running back Gervaris Leaphart went for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Leaphart is up to 1,046 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. The Gators last got a win over Estero in 2020.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Estero 30, Island Coast 28

Lehigh (0-7, 0-1) at Sarasota Riverview (2-4, 0-0)

What to watch for – Lehigh: This is a Class 7A-District 8 game. The Lightning are coming off a 42-13 loss to First Baptist and are winless to this point. The team gave up five passing touchdowns to the Lions. Lehigh senior quarterback Ladarius Ridley had a strong outing, going 10-of-17 for 229 yards and two touchdown passes. Ridley’s first touchdown came on a 43-yard pass and a spectacular catch by senior Sean Battle to put the Lightning on the board. Sarasota Riverview will be the first team Lehigh has faced with a losing record this season. Riverview: After nearly a month off, the Rams lost to Cardinal Mooney 41-13 last week. Riverview got off to a 10-0 start on an Isaiah Belt touchdown run and a field goal before Mooney responded and dominated the latter half of the game. Belt finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing. The Rams are 4-0 against Lehigh though the games have been mostly competitive.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Sarasota Riverview 24, Lehigh 21

Ida Baker (0-7, 0-1) at Charlotte (5-2, 1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for – Ida Baker: This is a District 5A-10 game. The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-13 loss to Oasis that saw them put up 348 yards of total offense but manage to score just one touchdown. Senior Reed Verblaauw did connect on a season-long 52-yard field goal. Ida Baker is 1-9 against Charlotte, losing the last eight meetings by an average score of 43-12. Charlotte: The Tarpons nearly squandered an early 20-point lead in last week’s game against Mariner only to rally for two late touchdowns in a 35-28 victory. Charlotte scored the decisive touchdown on Jazzy McDaniel’s 22-yard run with 27 seconds remaining. Still, the Tarpons needed an end zone interception by Javian Peterson on the game’s final play to escape with the win. McDaniel leads Charlotte with 378 rushing yards and five touchdowns while junior quarterback Teagen Lipke has passed for 811 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions. The Tarpons need to defeat Ida Baker and hope for Mariner to knock off Cape Coral to set up a three-way tie atop District 5A-10. The champion would then be awarded to the highest-ranked team at the end of the regular season.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Charlotte 38, Ida Baker 14

St. John Neumann (5-1, 0-1) at Coral Shores (7-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for – St. John Neumann: The Celtics improved to 5-1 with a 19-8 win against SFCA last week. In the win, Jake Bruni and Carson Floyd combined for 133 rushing yards and a touchdown. Logan Bartelt had over 100 yards receiving, including a 43-yard touchdown reception. He also had an interception in the game on defense. The Neumann defense has been key for the team’s success as the unit hasn’t allowed more than 16 points in each of their wins this season. Coral Shores: The Hurricanes are a freelance team in the Florida Keys. Last time out, they beat Archbishop Carroll 15-13. The team is led by running back Andrew Putetti and quarterback Yemcel Moreno. The defense is giving up just under 14 points a game.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: St. John Neumann 20, Coral Shores 17

Bell Creek (1-6) at LaBelle (7-1)

What to watch for – Bell Creek: The Panthers are 1-6 with their lone victory coming by forfeit last week against Saints Academy. The team has yet to eclipse 21 points in a game this season, and the defense is giving up about 38 points a game. LaBelle: The Cowboys are playing for the first time since Oct. 4, which was a win 35-8 against Palm Glades Prep Academy. Sophomore running back Marquay Bradshaw had his best game, going for 196 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries in the win. Bradshaw has rushed for 755 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The LaBelle defense came up with four turnovers against Palm Glades Prep, including Aldrich Meyer’s fifth interception of the season. The team has 20 takeaways through seven completed games.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: LaBelle 49, Bell Creek 7

Miami Country Day (4-1) at Canterbury (2-5)

Time: 5 p.m. Thursday

What to watch for – Miami Country Day: The freelance team lost their first game of the season last week, going down 40-22 against Somerset Academy Key. The game was a shootout in the first half before Somerset Academy pulled away after halftime. The Spartans showcased a balanced attack with 167 passing yards and 86 rushing yards. However, the team gave up more than 300 yards, including 281 rushing yards in the loss. This will be the team’s first meeting against the Cougars. Canterbury: The Cougars fell to Keswick Christian 21-12 last week. Canterbury built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before the Crusaders scored 21 unanswered points the rest of the way to secure the win. Quarterback JT Huether connected on 10-of-24 passes for 131 and two touchdowns to Collin Meagher, but also threw four interceptions. Meagher has 21 catches for 530 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the team. Canterbury’s Griffin Curran came up with an interception – his third on the season – and a fumble recovery in the loss. Gavin Brady was responsible for one of the team’s two forced fumbles – he has three so far this year.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Miami Country Day 35, Canterbury 24

Glades Day (2-4) at Gateway Charter (0-8)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for – Glades Day: The Gators will carry a four-game losing streak into their matchup with Gateway Charter. The teams have one common opponent in LaBelle, which shut out both Glades Day (23-0) and the Griffins (34-0). Gateway Charter: The Griffins suffered another setback last week, falling 37-0 at Marathon. Gateway Charter has been outscored 324-61 so far this season.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Glades Day 21, Gateway Charter 13

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: SW FL High School Football: Week 10 game previews and our winner predictions