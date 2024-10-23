Open in App
    • Naples Daily News

    Collier County leaders installing a 'baby box' at EMS station. What to know

    By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    Collier County is establishing a “baby box” at an EMS station for the safe surrender of infants by mothers or parents.

    The climate-controlled box will be installed at the station at Logan Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road.

    Commission Chairman Chris Hall brought up the issue in June to get a cost estimate and the board voted unanimously Tuesday to go forward with installing the box with no discussion.

    Hall said Tuesday the baby boxes are cutting edge and the infants surrendered will be placed for closed adoption.

    “So the parents or the birth mom and dad never know where they are going to go but they feel good that they’ve left them in a spot that’s better than where they were going,” he said.

    Hall initiated an effort a few months ago for the county board to pass a resolution opposing the contentious Amendment Four question on the Nov. 5 ballot in Florida that would limit government interference in abortion if passed.

    Florida first adopted a safe haven law in 2000 under Gov. Jeb Bush to allow a mother or parents to anonymously surrender an unharmed newborn at a hospital, fire station or EMS station and not face prosecution for abandonment. The law said the baby can not be older than one week old.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mtWB_0wIOBAdE00

    House Bill 775 signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this year broadened the law so unharmed infants up to 30 days of age can be surrendered.

    According to the Miami-based nonprofit organization, A Safe Haven for Newborns, three newborns in Collier were safely surrendered since the law took effect in 2000. A fourth infant was abandoned at an unsafe location.

    In Lee County, 22 newborns have been surrendered at designated safe locations since 2000 and one was abandoned at an unsafe location, according to the organization’s data.

    Statewide, 402 babies have been given up since 2000 at designated safe haven locations and 65 were abandoned at unsafe spots.

    The boxes are intended to prevent occurrences like the one that happened in Tampa earlier this year. Last week, a 19-year-old woman was arrested for the April death of her infant found in a dorm room trash can at the University of Tampa. An autopsy determined the infant died as a result of asphyxia and multiple rib fractures, according to officials.

    What are safe haven baby boxes?

    What will be installed at an exterior wall of the EMS station in Collier is a “Safe Haven Baby Box” that is climate controlled for safety.

    The cost will not exceed $22,000, according to the county and there will be a $1,000 fee annually for maintenance and alarm monitoring.

    An Indiana-based organization, Save Haven Baby Boxes, makes the boxes and says it is the only organization in the United States to do so.

    The group has two boxes installed in Florida, in Newberry and Ocala, and a third will be installed by the end of the week in Crystal River, according to Monica Kelsey, who founded the organization in 2015. She had the first baby box installed the following year.

    By the end of the year she expects 300 boxes to be installed at safe haven locations nationwide.

    Kelsey said while Florida has its safe haven law, the infant drop offs at fire stations or EMS stations, especially in rural communities, don’t necessarily end up being anonymous. Other times the firefighters or paramedics may be out on a call and that’s when unsafe abandonment can happen.

    The baby boxes are designed to increase options, she said.

    The boxes are set with a temperature range of 75 degrees to 80 degrees because newborns need heat, she said. The box immediately places a call to 911 with a built-in alarm system, she said.

    Safe Haven for Newborns says it does not endorse or support the installation of baby boxes. It focuses on helping pregnant girls and women in crisis. The group assists with counseling, parenting, adoption or confidentially placing their baby in a permanent home.

    “Our team of psychologists, child care professionals, and social workers all agree that a direct handoff, into the arms of a trained professional, is the safest and most secure method of surrendering an infant for both mother and baby,” according founder Nick Silverio.

    According to the Miami organization, 311 of the safely surrendered babies in Florida since 2000 were left at hospitals and 84 were left at fire departments or EMS stations. The remaining were left at law enforcement agencies, given up out of state or the country, or relinquished with the organization.

    Are safe haven laws in every state?

    Each state has its own variation of safe haven laws, specifying the age limit of the infant, the allowable surrender locations, and other relevant details, according to World Population Review. The laws were first introduced in Texas in 1999.

    After an infant is surrendered at a safe haven location in Florida, the staff at the fire department or EMS station must transport the baby to a hospital for medical care, according to the Florida law.

    From there a licensed agency must be contacted for placing the infant up for adoption.

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County leaders installing a 'baby box' at EMS station. What to know

