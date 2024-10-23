Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Naples Daily News

    Hurricane Milton caused $280 million in damage in Collier County

    By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    In Collier County, property damage from Hurricane Milton is estimated at $280 million.

    The estimate includes both residential and commercial property, and government infrastructure, based on a "rapid assessment" by the county's Growth Management Department. It's for the unincorporated area only, outside of city limits.

    The cost was shared with county commissioners at a board meeting Tuesday during a presentation by Dan Summers, the county's emergency management director. He provided an after-action summary of impacts and response to Milton, which made landfall near Siesta Key on Oct. 9, as a Category 3 storm.

    The assessment revealed 85 residential and three commercial buildings incurred major damage, with 221 residential and three commercial structures seeing minor damage. Nothing got destroyed.

    In Collier, the storm was no Hurricane Ian, which caused $2.2 billion in damage countywide in 2022. It was worse than Hurricane Helene in September.

    Here are some of other numbers shared in the brief report about Milton:

    • Roughly 2,900 residents and visitors stayed in county shelters
    • The National Weather Service issued 18 tornado warnings locally
    • The county's 311 information line received 2,234 calls
    • The highest recorded wind gust reached 60 miles per hour
    • The maximum storm tide hit 5.08 feet at Naples Bay
    • Florida Power & Light and Lee Cooperative had outages in 85% of its service areas

    Both electric companies were challenged by damaged transformers, and main, lateral and substation repairs and replacements, Summers noted.

    "Crews came from across the nation and many were recalled from Asheville, North Carolina," he said.

    Restoring power turned out to be one of the major challenges with Milton, with many customers experiencing flickering, with power going on and off, causing frustration over the unpredictability of it.

    From this storm, the county will look for ways to improve planning and better prepare for the potential of unstable power and tornadoes with future hurricanes.

    "I've never seen a storm event with this much tornadic activity," Summers said. "Very unusual."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8Jqw_0wIOAs4300

    Tornado activity a surprise

    More than 70 tornado warnings were issued in South Florida, including in Collier, with an EF-3 tornado impacting Glades and Hendry counties, Summers said. ( Lee County also got hit, but it's in a different region, for the purposes of the National Weather Service).

    In Collier, there were two traffic-related deaths from Milton, involving evacuees from out of town, Summers said.

    Storm caused road flooding, prompting detours

    It took a herculean effort to remove the sand, along with other storm remnants, from the local roads and bridges, after the storm, he said.

    The storm caused road flooding, prompting detours. Power outages knocked out traffic lights, making for a dangerous situation at many intersections. In some cases, the county used generators to power the lights, as a temporary solution, but there aren't enough generators to put them everywhere, so sheriff's deputies also lent a hand to help manage traffic, Summers said.

    Fuel didn't turn out to be an issue for the county, he said, with the state providing more than 36,000 gallons, trucked in from Alabama and Louisiana, supporting more than 200 sites that required refueling.

    Across the county, Summers was both surprised and pleased to see so many grocery stores and other retailers, from Publix to Wawa, get back on their feet so quickly, despite the loss of power, with the help of generators.

    Hospitals performed well, and there weren't any problems with the county's water or wastewater systems, or any utility or industrial spills or accidents, Summers said.

    A joint information center issued 21 press releases tied to Milton, he said, and there were 331 storm-related posts made on social media, garnering "2.5 million impressions." Meanwhile, the county's home page for storm response had nearly 600,000 visits.

    One of the big disappointments: Only 5% of residents who received emergency calls and text messages for Milton through the Alert Collier warning system acknowledged receiving them, so they were contacted multiple times, due to the lack of a response, Summers said. In the future, he hopes to improve the response, and so do county commissioners.

    More education needed about tornadoes during hurricanes

    Commission chairman Chris Hall said the lack of response is likely one of not knowing any better, not one of negligence, so more education is needed. He warned residents not to get "lulled into sleep" with tornado warnings, thinking they aren't serious, and treating them like the boy who cries "wolf" when there are repeated warnings without a touchdown in Collier County,

    "Watch the sky, watch the clouds and just use good common sense," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46J7FT_0wIOAs4300

    Confusion over shelters

    After the county issued a mandatory evacuation for zones A and B, commissioner Rick LoCastro said he heard criticisms from some in his district about the inability to evacuate closer to their homes. He said the county probably needs to do a better job of explaining that not all schools automatically become shelters when a hurricane is approaching.

    The county opened nine general shelters , and one special needs shelter.

    Schools in the two evacuation zones weren't used for Milton, so LoCastro said he was bombarded by emails complaining that he didn't ensure that shelters were open in his district, which includes much of those coastal, flood-prone zones. Meanwhile, he said, those residents risked sitting in "waist-deep water" had they not gone farther from the Gulf of Mexico.

    Otherwise, LoCastro praised Summers and other county employees for how they handled the storm, including the 311 operators, who helped reduce calls to 911, freeing it up for real emergencies, with a "smiling face" through "some pretty crazy calls."

    With so many traffic lights out after Milton, LoCastro said he'd like to see the county invest in more generators to keep them operating, until power can be fully restored. In answer, county manager Amy Patterson said she expects the county to receive disaster funds from the state and federal governments from Milton, which could be used for that purpose "where needed."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R807b_0wIOAs4300

    County staff did 'fantastic job,' commissioner says

    Commissioner Burt Saunders said more education is needed to encourage residents to treat traffic lights like four-way stops when they're dark. He said drivers were running them "left and right" after being cautious and doing the right thing only for the first day or so.

    Adding to the discussion, commissioner Bill McDaniel suggested more public messaging might need to be done ahead of a storm about how to treat an unlit intersection, and to encourage more people to stay home until roads are safer.

    Commissioner Dan Kowal said county staff did a "fantastic job" in response to the storm. A newer commissioner, he remarked Milton gave him the first opportunity to see how the emergency operations center works firsthand, and it impressed him.

    "Everyone handled it very professional, and did their task at hand," he said.

    He wasn't happy with the performance of the power companies, however.

    Power a big issue

    Based on past storms, Patterson said she didn't think anyone expected the headaches with electricity caused by Milton. Even the power companies have struggled to get their arms around it, she said.

    Many factors contributed to the unexpected problems, including wind and water damage from other storms, which likely caused a "domino effect," Summers said.

    He reminded commissioners that the county is fortunate, compared to many others in Florida, and other parts of the Southeast, hit much worse by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby, in just a few short months. However, he agreed more analysis should be done to improve power restoration efforts here in the future.

    To those who point a finger at county government, chairman Hall emphasized it doesn't have authority over the power grid, or supervision over power companies.

    Hurricane Milton: Storm surge, flooding, insurance rates. What next for SWFL homeowners?

    "We are not part of that free market environment," Summers agreed, "however, I'm going to tell you that they cooperate with us very well."

    Summers added they are an integral part of the county's emergency operations team.

    He offered up an example of their quick response. Recently, when the power went out at a library used for early voting, he said, the "cavalry arrived" and Florida Power & Light got the electricity back on within eight minutes, before voting started.

    "I will say they are responsive and cooperative," Summers said.

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hurricane Milton caused $280 million in damage in Collier County

    Related Search

    Hurricane damage costCollier countyHurricane preparednessHurricane Milton impactNational Weather ServiceFlorida power & light

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    zappa
    2d ago
    It costs quite a bit to move all the sand off gulf shore Blvd
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy