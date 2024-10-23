Hurricane Milton caused $280 million in damage in Collier County

In Collier County, property damage from Hurricane Milton is estimated at $280 million.

The estimate includes both residential and commercial property, and government infrastructure, based on a "rapid assessment" by the county's Growth Management Department. It's for the unincorporated area only, outside of city limits.

The cost was shared with county commissioners at a board meeting Tuesday during a presentation by Dan Summers, the county's emergency management director. He provided an after-action summary of impacts and response to Milton, which made landfall near Siesta Key on Oct. 9, as a Category 3 storm.

The assessment revealed 85 residential and three commercial buildings incurred major damage, with 221 residential and three commercial structures seeing minor damage. Nothing got destroyed.

In Collier, the storm was no Hurricane Ian, which caused $2.2 billion in damage countywide in 2022. It was worse than Hurricane Helene in September.

Here are some of other numbers shared in the brief report about Milton:

Roughly 2,900 residents and visitors stayed in county shelters

The National Weather Service issued 18 tornado warnings locally

The county's 311 information line received 2,234 calls

The highest recorded wind gust reached 60 miles per hour

The maximum storm tide hit 5.08 feet at Naples Bay

Florida Power & Light and Lee Cooperative had outages in 85% of its service areas

Both electric companies were challenged by damaged transformers, and main, lateral and substation repairs and replacements, Summers noted.

"Crews came from across the nation and many were recalled from Asheville, North Carolina," he said.

Restoring power turned out to be one of the major challenges with Milton, with many customers experiencing flickering, with power going on and off, causing frustration over the unpredictability of it.

From this storm, the county will look for ways to improve planning and better prepare for the potential of unstable power and tornadoes with future hurricanes.

"I've never seen a storm event with this much tornadic activity," Summers said. "Very unusual."

Tornado activity a surprise

More than 70 tornado warnings were issued in South Florida, including in Collier, with an EF-3 tornado impacting Glades and Hendry counties, Summers said. ( Lee County also got hit, but it's in a different region, for the purposes of the National Weather Service).

In Collier, there were two traffic-related deaths from Milton, involving evacuees from out of town, Summers said.

Storm caused road flooding, prompting detours

It took a herculean effort to remove the sand, along with other storm remnants, from the local roads and bridges, after the storm, he said.

The storm caused road flooding, prompting detours. Power outages knocked out traffic lights, making for a dangerous situation at many intersections. In some cases, the county used generators to power the lights, as a temporary solution, but there aren't enough generators to put them everywhere, so sheriff's deputies also lent a hand to help manage traffic, Summers said.

Fuel didn't turn out to be an issue for the county, he said, with the state providing more than 36,000 gallons, trucked in from Alabama and Louisiana, supporting more than 200 sites that required refueling.

Across the county, Summers was both surprised and pleased to see so many grocery stores and other retailers, from Publix to Wawa, get back on their feet so quickly, despite the loss of power, with the help of generators.

Hospitals performed well, and there weren't any problems with the county's water or wastewater systems, or any utility or industrial spills or accidents, Summers said.

A joint information center issued 21 press releases tied to Milton, he said, and there were 331 storm-related posts made on social media, garnering "2.5 million impressions." Meanwhile, the county's home page for storm response had nearly 600,000 visits.

One of the big disappointments: Only 5% of residents who received emergency calls and text messages for Milton through the Alert Collier warning system acknowledged receiving them, so they were contacted multiple times, due to the lack of a response, Summers said. In the future, he hopes to improve the response, and so do county commissioners.

More education needed about tornadoes during hurricanes

Commission chairman Chris Hall said the lack of response is likely one of not knowing any better, not one of negligence, so more education is needed. He warned residents not to get "lulled into sleep" with tornado warnings, thinking they aren't serious, and treating them like the boy who cries "wolf" when there are repeated warnings without a touchdown in Collier County,

"Watch the sky, watch the clouds and just use good common sense," he said.

Confusion over shelters

After the county issued a mandatory evacuation for zones A and B, commissioner Rick LoCastro said he heard criticisms from some in his district about the inability to evacuate closer to their homes. He said the county probably needs to do a better job of explaining that not all schools automatically become shelters when a hurricane is approaching.

The county opened nine general shelters , and one special needs shelter.

Schools in the two evacuation zones weren't used for Milton, so LoCastro said he was bombarded by emails complaining that he didn't ensure that shelters were open in his district, which includes much of those coastal, flood-prone zones. Meanwhile, he said, those residents risked sitting in "waist-deep water" had they not gone farther from the Gulf of Mexico.

Otherwise, LoCastro praised Summers and other county employees for how they handled the storm, including the 311 operators, who helped reduce calls to 911, freeing it up for real emergencies, with a "smiling face" through "some pretty crazy calls."

With so many traffic lights out after Milton, LoCastro said he'd like to see the county invest in more generators to keep them operating, until power can be fully restored. In answer, county manager Amy Patterson said she expects the county to receive disaster funds from the state and federal governments from Milton, which could be used for that purpose "where needed."

County staff did 'fantastic job,' commissioner says

Commissioner Burt Saunders said more education is needed to encourage residents to treat traffic lights like four-way stops when they're dark. He said drivers were running them "left and right" after being cautious and doing the right thing only for the first day or so.

Adding to the discussion, commissioner Bill McDaniel suggested more public messaging might need to be done ahead of a storm about how to treat an unlit intersection, and to encourage more people to stay home until roads are safer.

Commissioner Dan Kowal said county staff did a "fantastic job" in response to the storm. A newer commissioner, he remarked Milton gave him the first opportunity to see how the emergency operations center works firsthand, and it impressed him.

"Everyone handled it very professional, and did their task at hand," he said.

He wasn't happy with the performance of the power companies, however.

Power a big issue

Based on past storms, Patterson said she didn't think anyone expected the headaches with electricity caused by Milton. Even the power companies have struggled to get their arms around it, she said.

Many factors contributed to the unexpected problems, including wind and water damage from other storms, which likely caused a "domino effect," Summers said.

He reminded commissioners that the county is fortunate, compared to many others in Florida, and other parts of the Southeast, hit much worse by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby, in just a few short months. However, he agreed more analysis should be done to improve power restoration efforts here in the future.

To those who point a finger at county government, chairman Hall emphasized it doesn't have authority over the power grid, or supervision over power companies.

Hurricane Milton: Storm surge, flooding, insurance rates. What next for SWFL homeowners?

"We are not part of that free market environment," Summers agreed, "however, I'm going to tell you that they cooperate with us very well."

Summers added they are an integral part of the county's emergency operations team.

He offered up an example of their quick response. Recently, when the power went out at a library used for early voting, he said, the "cavalry arrived" and Florida Power & Light got the electricity back on within eight minutes, before voting started.

"I will say they are responsive and cooperative," Summers said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hurricane Milton caused $280 million in damage in Collier County