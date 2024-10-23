'Once in a lifetime.' Immokalee to honor 2004 state championship football team

John Weber doesn’t get back to Immokalee all that often. But when he does, the 80-year-old is still one of the most popular figures in town.

That’s because in 2004, Weber and the football team he equally prodded and praised delivered a magical season that captivated the farming community, culminating in a Class 2A state football championship.

“Whenever I’m down there and out to eat or something, I always run into somebody who brings up that team,” said Weber, who now splits his time between Southwest Florida and Cincinnati. “People, especially the old timers, that’s something they never forget.”

On Oct. 25, Immokalee High School will give everyone a chance to remember by celebrating the 20 th anniversary of this unforgettable team during its final regular game with Gulf Coast.

“I cannot believe it; it really does seem like yesterday,” Weber said. “There’s guys on that team I haven’t seen in 20 years so that’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Indians’ secret to success

Despite being the only Immokalee team, and along with Naples and First Baptist Academy, one of just three Southwest Florida high schools to ever capture an FHSAA football state title, Weber freely admits the 2004 squad was not the most talented he coached during his 9-year tenure at the school.

“But they had great camaraderie,” he said. “They all got along and made very few mistakes.”

Entering the 2004 season, many observers expected the Indians, who had reached the state semifinals the previous season before losing to eventual state champion Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, to take a step back.

A 1-2 start, during which Immokalee surrendered a combined 81 points in losses to Collier rivals Naples and Barron Collier, appeared to validate that projection.

“That’s the worst start we had during my time out there,” Weber said. “Something had to change.”

Following the second defeat, a 45-28 setback to Barron in which the Indians allowed 351 rushing yards, Weber gathered his coaching staff for a late-night strategy session.

“I remember that we got yelled at a little bit after that game and we all deserved it,” said Immokalee athletic director Chris Siner, who was the wide receivers and defensive backs coach in 2004. “But you know the great thing about Coach Web, he may yell at you one minute then the next minute he’s hugging you.”

Weber, who also served as the team’s defensive coordinator, and the coaches made some alternations to the defense, shifting some players to new positions. He said at the time, he wasn’t sure how those players would respond to the changes when practice resumed.

“What happened that week in practice changed the entire year for that ballclub,” Weber said. “It was like a switch went off. Everybody bought in and from that point on we were just a different ballclub.”

“It was one of those moments as a team where you can either go right or left,” added Rodelin Anthony, a senior captain on the 2004 team. “But we had great leadership. We really just bit down and pushed each other for the best.”

Immokalee put together a nine-game winning streak that saw them allow just 60 points and posted three consecutive shutouts in the postseason. The last of which was a 21-0 blanking of defending 2A champ Chaminade-Madonna at Gary Bates Stadium, propelling the Indians into the state championship game.

Immokalee plays game of a lifetime

Awaiting the Indians was an unbeaten Madison County team, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, and a top-20 ranked team nationally. Led by first-team Parade All-American linebacker Geno Hayes, a future Florida State standout and seven-year NFL veteran, the Cowboys finished as state runner-up in 2003.

“There weren’t too many people that thought we could win that ballgame,” Weber said. “I mean, they were loaded. No doubt, we were the underdogs.”

That was the perfect position for the Indians, who relished the opportunity to prove people wrong and had two weeks to develop a game plan to take down Madison County.

Weber put in a defensive wrinkle designed to limit the Cowboys’ vaunted Wing-T offense and the team spent countless hours working on blocking punts since Madison County wasn’t adept in the kicking game.

“One night we worked our punt block so late we had lights on the cars shining on the field,” Weber said. “We must have run it 100 times. The kids thought we were going to stay there all night.”

The night before the state championship game at the University of Florida, Immokalee coaches started checking players’ rooms at the team’s hotel and found the first few empty.

“We were like what’s going on,” Siner said. “We thought these guys must be out enjoying themselves.”

Eventually, when the coaches knocked on Anthony and fellow Immokalee captain Wiselet Rouzard’s room, their fears dissipated. The players were packed inside, watching game film.

“We knew right then, these guys were ready,” Siner said.

Immokalee jumped on Madison County, scoring the game’s opening touchdown after, what else, partially blocking a Cowboys’ punt.

“That was huge because we didn’t want to get behind early,” Weber said. “We knew we had to control the ball, try to eat clock and stop their running game.”

Still, the Cowboys managed to grab a 15-14 lead on a short field goal with about eight minutes remaining. It was Madison County’s only field goal attempt of the season.

With just over three minutes remaining, Immokalee turned to its own kicker, Haiti native Moise Saintil, a recruit from the school’s soccer team who had never played organized football prior to 2004. The junior calmly drilled a 42-yard field goal, just his second of the season, to give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.

“Did I think he was going to make it? In my head, I knew he had the leg to do it,” Weber said. “I thought this was the best opportunity we had to take the lead because if we punted, I didn’t know if we’d get the ball back. Everything clicked. The snap was good, the hold was good and the kick, he cleared it by plenty and it was down the middle. Once in a lifetime.”

Impact of Immokalee’s championship still felt

The most tangible reminder of the Indians’ state championship sits in a prominent position in the school’s trophy case. But more importantly, it’s embodied in the players who earned it. Among them are collegiate football standouts, including NFL alums Javarris James and Brian Rolle, current University of Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, and scores of other successful professionals.

The most familiar to current Immokalee students is Anthony, who after attending the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, returned home. He coached the Indians for four seasons from 2016-19, leading the team to a 12-0 start in 2017 and another state semifinal appearance.

“I wanted to give back what was given to me,” said Anthony, now the school’s assistant principal for curriculum and instruction. “I was a kid in the hallways impacted by one of the educators in those hallways and I wanted to have that same effect, not just athletically but also academically. To remind the kids from our community that they too can go on to do great things. They can use where they’re from to motivate them to go where they want to go.”

Anthony said the Immokalee community itself played a huge role in the 2004 teams’ success, not just with their vocal and unwavering support, but because of what being from the town engenders in its residents.

“Our community was built on hard work, what you call the grind,” he said. “It was built on the American Dream, on bilingual kids who wanted to push themselves in a new country, whose parents came here for a better life.

“Everyone on that team had a similar story and we were all able to come together because of those similar stories. The community really gave us the DNA to do what we needed to be successful.”

