Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Naples film fest, Halloween fun

Check out movies at the Naples International Film Festival, and it's the last weekend to have some Halloween fun.

What else is happening? Go to our events calendar where you'll find plenty of things to do , including concerts, karaoke and more.

And if there's an event you'd like to see featured in our weekly list of top events, please email it to dosborn@gannett.com.

5. Comedian T.J. Miller performing in Naples this weekend

T.J. Miller has been in films including "Deadpool"(2016) and "Office Christmas Party" (2017). Now he's coming to perform standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901

4. Longtime Jethro Tull lead guitarist plays Bonita on Friday

Martin Barre, former lead guitarist in prog-rock Jethro Tull from 1968 through its final tour in 2014, will play the band's songs at "A Brief History of Tull." 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. $60-$70. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. (239) 495-8989 or artsbonita.org

3. Halloween fun in Naples, Bonita

Halloween Spooktacular , fun events for families and children, is 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples . And in Bonita, head to Halloween in the Park for a night of spooky spectacles from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26. With eerie lighting and fog across the park, a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins to take home, a trick-or-treat stroll with local businesses and a showing “The Addams Family” (2019), the event is free. 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. (239) 949-6262.

2. Enjoy great movies at Naples International Film Festival

The Naples International Film Festival is Thursday through Sunday and for the first time it's at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Naples, 9118 Strada Place, No. 8205. This year’s festival features 58 films from 26 countries, with the Opening Night screening of "New Perspectives," a package of short films, and a special Closing Night presentation of Tim Burton’s Batman with a live performance of Danny Elfman’s score by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly and the Naples Philharmonic.

1. See 'Anything Goes' at new Gulfshore Playhouse

It's an event years in the making: The first play at the new $72 million Gulfshore Playhouse opens this weekend. "Anything Goes" is a Cole Porter original. The new venue is at 100 Goodlette-Frank Road S., Naples. Various show times and ticket prices through Nov. 24. More at guflshoreplayhouse.org or (239) 261-7529.

