Now You Know: Wonder Gardens receives $20,000 grant

Wonder Gardens has received a $20,000 grant from the Collier Community Foundation for the “We Can Bee SENSE-Sational Scientists” program.

Designed to bring first grade students from 22 public, Title 1 Collier County elementary schools to the Wonder Gardens for field trips, the immersive experience wants to provide a captivating exploration of the historic, tropical botanical and pollinator plants at the Wonder Gardens, plus introduce students to rescued, rehabilitated and non-releasable birds, alligators, tortoises and other animals that receive nurturing long-term care at the gardens.

“This grant will help us reach so many young students in Collier County and help inspire them to care about the environment and conservation efforts,” said Wonder Gardens President and CEO Neil Anderson. “This program has been a dream of ours for quite some time, and we’re so thankful for the Collier Community Foundation grant to help make it a reality.”

Groups of two to four classes at a time will visit Wonder Gardens and participate in activities aligned with Florida state science standards for first grade students.

The Collier Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Foundation’s discretionary funds. These funds were gifted by donors who believe in the Foundation’s ability to mobilize resources to address the community’s greatest needs.

BSU deploys crews and equipment to support Sanibel

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. has deployed employees and equipment, including nine generators, to assist the city of Sanibel in restoring its wastewater system following the impacts of Hurricane Milton. BSU began providing support Oct. 11, as part of its participation in the Florida Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network.

Sanibel’s wastewater system was impacted by loss of power on the island from Hurricane Milton. BSU quickly responded by sending employees and critical equipment to provide assistance, while also managing its own recovery efforts in restoring water service to affected areas of Bonita Beach Road, Little Hickory Island, Big Hickory Island and Black Island.

“We are proud to be able to assist Sanibel as they work to recover from Hurricane Milton,” said Andy Koebel, BSU executive director. “Our employees have shown tremendous dedication, managing the restoration of service within our own service areas while also providing essential support to our neighboring community.”

BSU is a member of the Florida Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network. FlaWARN is a mutual aid response network of utilities willing to provide critical resources to other member utilities during natural disasters.

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. is a not-for-profit water and wastewater utility cooperative founded by local citizens in 1970. The member-owned utility provides service in the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and unincorporated South Lee County.

Chubby Mermaid Brewing to host Wandering Goat tasting event

Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events will make its last stop of 2024 on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Chubby Mermaid Brewing located at 28292 Industrial Rd. Unit #1, Bonita Springs.

Attendees can meet their local master coffee roaster and artisan food and beverage experts from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. and sample a variety of craft beers.

In addition, Grumpy Goat Coffee, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties, Kristi’s Key Lime Cookies, Flèche Healthy Treats and Olde Naples Chocolate will be providing free tastings of gourmet coffee, cookies, chocolates, sugar-free treats and more. Complimentary massages will be provided by Trinity Wellness.

The Wandering Goat event has been roving Bonita Springs businesses throughout the summer. The tasting events are open to the public.

For more details visit grumpygoat.com .

