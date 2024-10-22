Open in App
    10 fun Halloween things to do in Naples, Bonita, Immokalee

    By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News,

    1 days ago

    It seems only yesterday that it was summer, but here we are heading toward the spookiest day and then it's onto Thanksgiving and Christmas.

    But first, celebrate this fun time with family, friends and others before Halloween 2024 is a wrap. There's fun activities for kids and adults and here's 10 to check out.

    NAPLES

    Halloween Spooktacular : Fun events for families and children, including live music, street dancing, costume contest, games and more. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKx3H_0wGnrVDk00

    North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch: Various times, starting Saturday, Oct. 19, through Thursday, Oct. 31, at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Proceeds will benefit youth summer camps and mission trips. 239-593-7600. nnchurch.org

    Walk the Talk: Paws & Pumpkins ― A Halloween Howl: Walk with your dogs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Baker Park, 50 Riverside Circle, Naples. The event also features a dog parade, costume contest, pumpkin patch photos and more in support of the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida. Register at walkthetalkfl.org .

    Hoots and Hisses: This family-friendly event will include Halloween-themed crafts, face painters, movies, animal encounters and more at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Costumes are encouraged. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Free admission for children 12 and younger, $17.95 admission for all those older than 12. The Conservancy’s Nature Center, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. conservancy.org

    Fall Fest at Paradise Sports Complex : Head to the Paradise Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Fall Fest is filled with candy, games, bounce houses, face painting, costume contests, and more. playparadisecoast.com or (239) 252-4386

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw6kQ_0wGnrVDk00

    Hallowine at Mercato : Come out to Mercato from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 for an adult-only Mercato wine walk. Buy tickets in advance for $65 per ticket, or four for $220. At the event, tickets will be $80. The night consists of food and wine from certain Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, photo booth, raffle drawings, and a commemorative wine glass. mercatowinewalk.com/

    AVE MARIA

    Ave Maria Trunk-or-Treat in Town Center: The ninth annual Trunk-or-Treat is 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 5076 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria. Dress up in your favorite costume and bring a bucket or bag for tons of candy, as Ave Maria's businesses will participate with trunks. Live music, face painting, contests, dining and drinks, plus after-event celebrations at town businesses. avemaria.com

    BONITA SPRINGS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gT4UR_0wGnrVDk00

    Happy Haunts Immersive Halloween Walk : The city of Bonita Springs is hosting a free Happy Haunts Immersive Halloween Walk this year in honor of the city’s 25 th anniversary. It's 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-Oct. 31 and includes Halloween-themed music, lights, Halloween decor, and short family-friendly Halloween-inspired projections on buildings. Start at Riverside Park and stroll through downtown Bonita Springs. The city has seven family-friendly projection packages set up on various downtown buildings. Visit the city of Bonita Springs website for more or follow the city on Facebook .

    Farmer Mike's Fall Festival and Corn Maze : Farmer Mike's celebrates the Halloween season with haunted and kid-friendly corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, sunflower picking, bounce houses, ax throwing, hayrides and more. This year’s haunted corn maze has an alien invasion theme. This will be the festival's 10th year in Bonita Springs. Tickets are available online-only in 30-minute time slots. Prices vary. 6-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25-27. Farmer Mike’s U Pick, 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs. farmermikesupick.com

    Memorial service Oct. 25: Popular, longtime Naples jazz singer Jebry dies

    Halloween in the Park : Watch an outdoor screening of the 2019 animated movie “The Addams Family" at this family-friendly event organized by the City of Bonita Springs. Plus creepy lighting and fog, free pumpkins, a contortionist act, trick-or-treating (6-7:30 p.m. in the Liles Hotel area), family photos, food, drinks, costumed characters and more. Costumes are encouraged. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Old 41 Road will be closed during the event between Wilson and Ragsdale streets. 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. 239-949-6262

    Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 10 fun Halloween things to do in Naples, Bonita, Immokalee

