Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Naples Daily News

    Collier County 911 calls during Hurricane Milton: Almost twice as many as Hurricane Helene

    By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjctX_0wGnns2X00

    While Hurricane Milton did not claim any lives in Collier County, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the county received hundreds of Milton-related 911 calls, nearly doubling the number of calls it received during Hurricane Helene about two weeks earlier.

    Most of those Hurricane Milton calls came in Oct. 9 as the storm passed Southwest Florida, making landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, in Sarasota County, about 75 miles north of Fort Myers. Milton, at its peak, was a Category 5 hurricane.

    The storm wreaked damage through Florida, causing at least 27 deaths, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

    In response to a public records request, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said it searched the three-day period between 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11 for any calls for service related to Hurricane Milton.

    The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it received 34 Hurricane Milton-related 911 calls Oct. 8. The number of 911 calls skyrocketed to 137 on Oct. 9 and 132 on Oct. 10.

    Rick LoCastro case: Monroe County prosecutors drop charges against Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro

    The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in for disabled vehicle around midnight on Oct. 8, but the next calls did not come in until approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 9.

    The heaviest call volume was from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 9, for a total of 88 total calls to their 911 line.

    The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it did not complete any rescues during Hurricane Milton.

    How do the Milton numbers compare to Helene in Collier County?

    In a separate records request, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said a search for the 911 calls they received Sept. 26 and the following day related to Hurricane Helene yielded 191 results.

    The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it searched under the categories of assist, fire, roadway obstruction, severe weather, marine, rescue, and traffic problem.

    CCSO eliminated any of those calls they could tell were not related to the storm, the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote in response to the records request.

    The first call for Helene was for flooding at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 26, followed by another similar call at 8 a.m. in the same area. At that point, Hurricane Helene was about 163 miles off the coast of Southwest Florida .

    Parts of Southwest Florida remained flooded days after Helene.

    The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the bulk of the Helene-related calls appeared to be between 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26, as well as between 9 and 10 p.m. the same day.

    CCSO uses RapidSOS , which points law enforcement and first responders to the precise location of a 911 call.

    Loren Bolton, spokesperson for RapidSOS , said that since they held their demo day in Collier County over a year ago when they supported over 3,000 agencies nationwide, RapidSOS has experienced "explosive growth."

    Bolton told the Daily News that RapidSOS supports more than 21,000 first responder and 911 agencies nationwide.

    In the past, the system showed the number a person was calling from, but it never received the caller's identity, Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS, explained to this news organization last year.

    During that conversation, Martin showed how a previous caller would create nearly 1 kilometer (3,281 feet) of uncertainty, presenting a race against time for first responders. That is about the length of 10 football fields. Their current technology pinpoints to an exact location inside a building.

    Karie Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said they have used the technology since 2017.

    Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County 911 calls during Hurricane Milton: Almost twice as many as Hurricane Helene

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy