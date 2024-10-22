Collier County 911 calls during Hurricane Milton: Almost twice as many as Hurricane Helene

While Hurricane Milton did not claim any lives in Collier County, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the county received hundreds of Milton-related 911 calls, nearly doubling the number of calls it received during Hurricane Helene about two weeks earlier.

Most of those Hurricane Milton calls came in Oct. 9 as the storm passed Southwest Florida, making landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, in Sarasota County, about 75 miles north of Fort Myers. Milton, at its peak, was a Category 5 hurricane.

The storm wreaked damage through Florida, causing at least 27 deaths, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In response to a public records request, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said it searched the three-day period between 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 11 for any calls for service related to Hurricane Milton.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it received 34 Hurricane Milton-related 911 calls Oct. 8. The number of 911 calls skyrocketed to 137 on Oct. 9 and 132 on Oct. 10.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in for disabled vehicle around midnight on Oct. 8, but the next calls did not come in until approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The heaviest call volume was from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 9, for a total of 88 total calls to their 911 line.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it did not complete any rescues during Hurricane Milton.

How do the Milton numbers compare to Helene in Collier County?

In a separate records request, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said a search for the 911 calls they received Sept. 26 and the following day related to Hurricane Helene yielded 191 results.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said it searched under the categories of assist, fire, roadway obstruction, severe weather, marine, rescue, and traffic problem.

CCSO eliminated any of those calls they could tell were not related to the storm, the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote in response to the records request.

The first call for Helene was for flooding at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 26, followed by another similar call at 8 a.m. in the same area. At that point, Hurricane Helene was about 163 miles off the coast of Southwest Florida .

Parts of Southwest Florida remained flooded days after Helene.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the bulk of the Helene-related calls appeared to be between 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26, as well as between 9 and 10 p.m. the same day.

CCSO uses RapidSOS , which points law enforcement and first responders to the precise location of a 911 call.

Loren Bolton, spokesperson for RapidSOS , said that since they held their demo day in Collier County over a year ago when they supported over 3,000 agencies nationwide, RapidSOS has experienced "explosive growth."

Bolton told the Daily News that RapidSOS supports more than 21,000 first responder and 911 agencies nationwide.

In the past, the system showed the number a person was calling from, but it never received the caller's identity, Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS, explained to this news organization last year.

During that conversation, Martin showed how a previous caller would create nearly 1 kilometer (3,281 feet) of uncertainty, presenting a race against time for first responders. That is about the length of 10 football fields. Their current technology pinpoints to an exact location inside a building.

Karie Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said they have used the technology since 2017.

