    Opinion: Collier should proceed with red light cameras

    By Michael Finkel,

    2 days ago

    I read with dismay that the Collier County Board of Commissioners has decided not to proceed with red light cameras, a proposal specifically intended to save lives by making people more aware of the driving laws.

    Positive comments for this negation by one writer lists "personal privacy from an increasingly snooping environment; imprecision in identification of offending drivers; racial and ethnic disparities in placement of the cameras; and various costly legal entanglements for drivers, vehicle authorities, prosecutorial authorities, among others."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y23xX_0wEQTMaO00

    These are arguments that would be fine in a debate club, but not for a county policy intended to save lives by reducing red light runners like the one who recently killed a woman and injured her two children. Enough is enough. It is time to consider real world arguments.

    "Intrusions on personal privacy from an increasingly snooping environment" is untenable when lives are lost and bodies injured by individual people who flagrantly disobey laws to shorten their driving time.

    The Preamble to the Constitution, which summarizes the reason for creating the document, contains six clauses.

    "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

    The establishment of justice and insurance of domestic tranquility comes before the often misinterpreted "secure the Blessings of Liberty." This clause does not refer to the liberty to obey laws as one chooses. It is not snooping to have devices that protect the lives of the thousands of drivers on our roads daily. "We the People" refers to our collective society. In no way does it give superior privileges to "Me, Myself and I" over the common good.

    Identifying red light runners at intersections with documented high incidences of traffic and red light running does not profile racial and ethnic disparities.

    Legal entanglements for scofflaw drivers is precisely why the laws are enforced. Maintaining public safety and prosecuting law breakers are among principal duties of vehicle and prosecutorial authorities. That is why we budget for them.

    Owners are responsible for people whom they let drive their car. The lawbreaker, not the owner, is the target, but the owner has responsibilities to ensure that people who will obey the laws operate their vehicles.

    There are no theoretical debate-type arguments that justify continued accidents and lost lives. The Board of County Commissioners needs to take practical actions to let red light runners know that they will be prosecuted for misusing their vehicles. This tragic loss of lives and permanent injuries need to stop. The people injured by these unnecessary accidents are not the only ones who suffer − so do the rest of their family.

    Michael F. Finkel, M.D., of Naples practiced adult and child neurology for 40 years, including Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic appointments. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, a Fellow of the Florida Society of Neurology, and a retired member of the Child Neurology Society.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Collier should proceed with red light cameras

    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    Jordan
    8h ago
    No
    David Bowen
    20h ago
    If I'm not mistaken, these cameras are used to follow lawbreakers? Put your petty issues aside Commisioners and put them back in.
    
