    Opinion: Many people are alive today In Florida because of Rick Scott

    By Kevin Rambosk,

    2 days ago

    Hurricanes are something we unfortunately expect for our Gulf communities, but thanks to the leadership of Senator Rick Scott, we are better prepared to handle these disasters and keep our citizens safe. During my time as sheriff of Collier County, I’ve worked alongside Senator Scott during several major storms, and his commitment to public safety and disaster response has been evident every step of the way.

    During Hurricane Ian, for example, Senator Scott worked tirelessly to ensure that law enforcement agencies like ours had the resources needed to respond quickly and effectively. From coordinating emergency operations to deploying National Guard support, he was fully engaged, ensuring that we could respond efficiently. His dedication to keeping the lines of communication open between state, local, and federal agencies made a huge difference in how quickly we could respond and keep people safe.

    But it’s not just about the immediate response. Senator Scott has been a consistent advocate for improving our infrastructure and strengthening our communities ahead of time. He’s pushed for funding to upgrade roads, bridges, and utilities, knowing that these investments pay off when disaster strikes. After the storm, his focus turns to recovery, working hard to secure the federal disaster aid that helps us rebuild our homes, businesses, and lives. When Rick Scott throws on his Navy hat, you can rest assured nobody will work harder for Floridians than him.

    Senator Scott’s leadership during hurricanes has been a crucial part of Florida’s ability to recover and thrive after disasters. His unwavering commitment to public safety and his deep understanding of disaster preparedness make him the partner that law enforcement and communities need when facing the worst nature has to offer. Many people are alive today in Florida because of Rick Scott's tireless work, and we all are lucky to have him.

    Kevin Rambosk is Collier County sheriff.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Many people are alive today In Florida because of Rick Scott

    jack
    21h ago
    And Rick Scott is a lot richer thanks to Floridians.
    PJ / Live and let live
    21h ago
    but how many more are dead because of him?? and does that justify his crimes because some are alive??
