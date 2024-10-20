From the Archives: Front page news from October 1972-1981

Researching this week’s article, one notes that local news on 1A during these years was rare. Most of the local headlines were saved for inside the edition, with national and international news taking up that real estate. So, if a local story made the front page, even a small one, it was significant to the community.

Naples Daily News , Friday, Oct. 20, 1972

“World Champion Swamp Buggy Driver James Leonard Chesser of Naples was injured in a fall from the second story of the Admiralty House on Marco Island.” He was working contruction on the site.

Just the day prior, James Rodney, another construction worker, was killed in a fall from the seventh story of the adjacent Tradewinds apartment building. He was a Bonita Springs resident at the time.

Naples Daily News , Friday, Oct. 21, 1973

“The Naples Daily News Secret Witness Program goes into effect today with the offer of a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Mrs. Maye Blossom Curran, 65, of 3730 14th St., N.” She had been suffocated.

Naples Daily News, Friday , Oct. 20, 1976

Collier County Commissioners rolled up their sleeves to get the area’s first swine flu shots. Pictured getting the shot was Commissioner Stephen Mitchell from Susan Casey.

And before you go thinking things were a lot different back then, here’s this quote: “I don’t know if I like being a guinea pig,” joked said Russ Wimer, since commissioners got the shot a week ahead of everyone else.

Naples Daily News, Monday, October 20, 1980

This issue featured two local stories “above the fold,” a prominent placement.

First the bad news: Two East Naples toddlers , ages 3 and 4, drowned in the pool of the home of a babysitter.

Now the good news: Also from East Naples, Lely High School senior class president Bonnie Sharpe sang her way to the 1980 Swamp Buggy Queen title the weekend prior, earning a $1,000 scholarship.

Naples Daily News , Tuesday Oct 20, 1981

Naples High School runners Carol Beckman, Rosemaria Vuoso and Jeannie Haas tie for first in the two-mile run at Fleischmann Park, helping the Golden Eagles cross-country team to a dual meet win over Cape Coral.

Information provided by the Naples Daily News.

From the Archives: 1975 – Naples’ main post office facility opens on Goodlette-Frank

From the Archives: Taking flight for a historic tour of Naples

From the Archives: Fishing tourism has a rich history in Naples

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: From the Archives: Front page news from October 1972-1981