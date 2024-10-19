Open in App
    Election 2024 in Collier County, FL: Vote by mail, drop off your ballot, vote early in-person

    By Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    Voters in Collier County are casting ballots for a variety of races ranging from President of the United States to U.S. Congress to Florida legislative seats and Marco Island City Council positions.

    Check The Napes Daily News voter guide for information about the candidates, their priorities and their positions on key issues: https://www.naplesnews.com/news/elections/voter-guide/ .

    Here's what you need to know about voting, either by mail, hand delivering your ballot to a drop box, in person during the early voting period or in person on election day.

    Collier County, Florida vote-by-mail status

    • Collier County vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 5 general election were sent starting Sept. 27.
    • You can still get a vote-by-mail ballot. You have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 to request one. In Collier, ballots may be requested online at www.CollierVotes.gov/RequestBallot or by calling 239-252-VOTE (8683).
    • The last day to return a vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 5
    • If you plan to mail your mail ballot back, the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing seven days before Election Day. That's Tuesday, Oct. 29.

    Where to drop off vote-by-mail ballots in Collier County, Florida

    Voters can drop off mail ballots to one of the Supervisor of Elections' offices at:

    • Collier County Supervisor of Elections, Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building, 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
    • North Collier Government Services Center 2335 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
    • Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

    Voted ballots can also be hand delivered to a Secure Ballot Intake Station any early voting location during the early voting period.

    To track your vote-by-mail ballot, go here: https://www.colliervotes.gov/Voters/Track-My-Ballot .

    Where and when to vote early in Collier County, Florida

    Voters registered in Collier County can vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Monday, October 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2. These are the early voting locations. You can also drop your ballots at an intake station at these locations.

    Election Day voting in Collier County

    Many Collier voters prefer to cast their ballot on Election Day at their designated precinct. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    To find your precinct, search here: https://www.colliervotes.gov/Voters/Find-My-Precinct

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Election 2024 in Collier County, FL: Vote by mail, drop off your ballot, vote early in-person

