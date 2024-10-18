Open in App
    Lely sophomore Nino Joseph on pace to shatter Collier County records. Can he keep it up?

    By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    At 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, there's a lot of things on paper that shouldn't favor Nino Joseph on the football field.

    Don't tell him that though.

    The Lely running back is off to an insane start this season, rushing for 1,517 yards in just six games, totaling 24 touchdowns in the process. He’s second in the state in rushing, has 1,728 scrimmage yards on 167 touches, and is averaging north of 10 yards per touch thus far heading into Friday's Coconut Bowl vs. Naples.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMpFo_0wBuRFUI00

    "It feels good, but I always remember to stay humble," Joseph said of his sophomore season. "I get that (mentality) to my head. Just blocking the noise. I just have to keep working, never stop. You gotta think, every week is a new week and erase the last game that just happened and just do it again. Just keep doing it again."

    Of the five 300-yard games locally by running backs, Joseph's responsible for a pair of them. And he nearly had a third against Gulf Coast, in a game where he ran for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

    300-yard games by Southwest Florida running backs

    • Nino Joseph, Lely — 423 yards vs. Barron Collier
    • Cole Hayes, Riverdale — 336 yards vs. Cypress Lake
    • Javien Altine, Gulf Coast — 329 yards vs. Barron Collier
    • Shawn Simeon, Naples — 322 yards vs. Fort Myers
    • Nino Joseph, Lely — 307 yards vs. Gulliver Prep

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZCQa_0wBuRFUI00

    "In approach and the way he approaches the game, there's no difference," Lely coach Ben Hammer said. "I think that's his strength. He's had that same seriousness since the moment he stepped into our program. The biggest physical difference is having that year in the weight room to mature and grow. He's still pretty young, but he's not 14 anymore at least."

    Another big reason behind that extensive success? The offensive line spearheaded by underclassmen on the interior.

    That unit has defied expectations as well. Deuce Thornton’s return to tackle has made a major impact, as Joseph has gone for 298.6 yards per game over Lely’s last five contests.

    “I’ve been coaching football for 14, 15 years now, and he’s probably the best all-around running back that I’ve seen,” Lely offensive line coach Frank Tropfenbaum said. “He’s able to do stuff and cut into tiny spaces. If you watch his film at the same time, he’s not getting contacted until 6, 7, or 8 yards down the field. That says something for those guys up front for him too.”

    Joseph's writing a story that might long be remembered in Collier County history by the time he finishes his career in the fall of 2026. Through a season and a half of football, the sophomore has unofficially rushed for 2,615 yards. That clip puts Clifton Robinson's county rushing record of 5,864 yards in jeopardy, especially considering the Trojans have at least five games remaining this season.

    “We don’t do much looking ahead more than a week, much less, multiple years,” Hammer said. “All that stuff will come, and I’m sure it’ll be great and we’re excited about it and excited for him, but we’ve got to worry about Naples on Friday.”

    Follow Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lely sophomore Nino Joseph on pace to shatter Collier County records. Can he keep it up?

