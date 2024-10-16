Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Pumpkin patch opens, artist talk, butterflies

The spooky season is upon us, which includes the opening of a favorite pumpkin patch in North Naples.

What else is happening? Go to our events calendar where you'll find plenty of things to do , including concerts, karaoke and more.

And if there's an event you'd like to see featured in our weekly list of top events, please email it to dosborn@gannett.com. Write up something short in the format you see in this week's Top 3 and, if possible, please send photo as well.

5. Take kids to Halloween Spooktacular at CMON

Halloween Spooktacular at CMON celebrates Halloween with annual not-so-scary fun Saturday, Oct. 19. Event is at three times throughout the day and the museum will only be open for members and guests with Halloween Spooktacular event tickets. Choose time that fits best: 10 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m.; or 4-6 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costumes for Halloween activities, games, trick or treating and more. Golisano Children's Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road. cmon.org

4. Participate in b u tterfly count at Corkscrew Swamp

All are welcome to join the Fall NABA Butterfly Count , an effort to record the butterfly count within Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s count circle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The North American Butterfly Association will publish its annual report using this data, along with data from across the rest of the continent. Participants must pre-register and pay a $3 participation fee. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. corkscrew.audubon.org .

3. Head to Immokalee for some family fun

Pioneer Pumpkin Palooza family fun is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum, 1215 Roberts Ave. W. Participate in pumpkin decoration, crafts, and hayrides. colliermuseums.com

2. Enjoy Artist Talk at Artis―Naples

Exhibiting artist Becky Suss discusses her solo exhibition at The Baker Museum, Becky Suss: The Dutch House ― which runs through Jan. 5 ― and her artistic career as a painter. Suss creates detailed scenes that represent the interiority of psychological space and how literature has become a touchstone across her different bodies of work. Noon Saturday, Oct. 19. $25 o $30. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org

1. North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch opens

The North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31, at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Proceeds will benefit youth summer camps and mission trips. 239-593-7600. nnchurch.org

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Pumpkin patch opens, artist talk, butterflies