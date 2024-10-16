Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Naples Daily News

    Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Pumpkin patch opens, artist talk, butterflies

    By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The spooky season is upon us, which includes the opening of a favorite pumpkin patch in North Naples.

    What else is happening? Go to our events calendar where you'll find plenty of things to do , including concerts, karaoke and more.

    And if there's an event you'd like to see featured in our weekly list of top events, please email it to dosborn@gannett.com. Write up something short in the format you see in this week's Top 3 and, if possible, please send photo as well.

    5. Take kids to Halloween Spooktacular at CMON

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbx6C_0w8mujX700

    Halloween Spooktacular at CMON celebrates Halloween with annual not-so-scary fun Saturday, Oct. 19. Event is at three times throughout the day and the museum will only be open for members and guests with Halloween Spooktacular event tickets. Choose time that fits best: 10 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m.; or 4-6 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costumes for Halloween activities, games, trick or treating and more. Golisano Children's Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road. cmon.org

    4. Participate in b u tterfly count at Corkscrew Swamp

    All are welcome to join the Fall NABA Butterfly Count , an effort to record the butterfly count within Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s count circle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The North American Butterfly Association will publish its annual report using this data, along with data from across the rest of the continent. Participants must pre-register and pay a $3 participation fee. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. corkscrew.audubon.org .

    3. Head to Immokalee for some family fun

    Pioneer Pumpkin Palooza family fun is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum, 1215 Roberts Ave. W. Participate in pumpkin decoration, crafts, and hayrides. colliermuseums.com

    2. Enjoy Artist Talk at Artis―Naples

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdspX_0w8mujX700

    Exhibiting artist Becky Suss discusses her solo exhibition at The Baker Museum, Becky Suss: The Dutch House ― which runs through Jan. 5 ― and her artistic career as a painter. Suss creates detailed scenes that represent the interiority of psychological space and how literature has become a touchstone across her different bodies of work. Noon Saturday, Oct. 19. $25 o $30. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org

    1. North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch opens

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3Yep_0w8mujX700

    The North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31, at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Proceeds will benefit youth summer camps and mission trips. 239-593-7600. nnchurch.org

    Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Pumpkin patch opens, artist talk, butterflies

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com7 days ago
    This Tiny Restaurant In Florida Has Shrimp And Scallops That Are Absolutely To Die For
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Milton the calf born during hurricane doing just fine in Golden Gate Estates
    Naples Daily News2 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Florida Residents Report Skunk Ape Sighting in the Swamps
    iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida man who 'left his terrified bull terrier tied to a fence' ahead of Hurricane Milton charged with felony
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena17 hours ago
    Former owner of dog found chained to pole ahead of Hurricane Milton arrested, to 'face the music,' DA says
    Fox News2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy