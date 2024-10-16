NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 23-28, CSN's Sienna Audrey

Each week during the school year the Naples Daily News selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@naplesnews.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on naplesnews.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of the Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, the Naples Daily News will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete weekly.

The Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services for Sept. 23-28 was Community School cross country runner Sienna Audrey. Audrey captured 18,032 votes of the 35,156 cast, or 51.29 percent. To be selected, Audrey was the first-place finisher at the Ave Maria Invite, clocking a time of 19:26.10.

Question: How'd you get into running?

Audrey: Freshman year, I was informed by a couple of friends that the CSN cross country team didn’t have enough girls to place at any of the races. I thought what better idea then to join the team in preparation for soccer season. As soon as I started running freshman year, I quickly realized how I fell in love with the sport.

What's been a highlight of your running career thus far?

Audrey: The highlight of my career thus far was my sophomore regionals race at Lakeland. This was one of the highlights of my running career because going into this race I was overwhelmed with the competition and did not put myself on the same level as the other runners. I turned my attitude around and took the pressure off of myself. This taught me that success will come with the right mindset.

Do you have any sort of routine before you run?

Audrey: Before a big meet my routine consists of making sure my nutrition is right the day before, hydrating constantly, and taking recovery resources seriously. I also journal to get my thoughts in order to help prevent any pre-race anxiety. Lastly and most importantly I prioritize getting good sleep two nights before the race.

Is there a runner from the U.S. or abroad you look up to or enjoy watching? If so, why?

Audrey: Yes! I have been following (Team USA runner) Parker Valby for a while now, and she has inspired me so much with her progress. She has also dealt with many injuries, similar to me, which makes me hopeful that my career can flourish despite some setbacks. Watching her break many records has been incredible.

If you weren’t running courses or on a track, what sport would you be partaking in and why?

Audrey: If I wasn’t currently running cross country and track I would most likely still be playing soccer. While I did love the sport, and still play it occasionally with friends and family, it cannot compare to the love I have for running.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 23-28, CSN's Sienna Audrey