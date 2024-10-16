Naples Daily News
Collier County's most expensive homes sold: Port Royal home tops September 2024 sellers
By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Gator Joe
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
WPTV West Palm Beach1 day ago
Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
the-independent.com7 days ago
alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail3 days ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
Naples Daily News2 days ago
Mississippi News Group1 day ago
Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
The Mirror US2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
Law & Crime2 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times1 day ago
The Mirror US8 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
Alameda Post14 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline2 days ago
L. Cane1 day ago
Gary Smith7 days ago
iHeartRadio7 days ago
Florida man who 'left his terrified bull terrier tied to a fence' ahead of Hurricane Milton charged with felony
The Mirror US1 day ago
Mississippi News Group8 days ago
GreenMatters1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
L. Cane2 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
Akeena17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.