Collier County's most expensive homes sold: Port Royal home tops September 2024 sellers

Collier County most expensive homes sold: September 2024

A Port Royal in Naples home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Collier County from Sept. 1-30, 2024.

This home is located at 3675 Fort Charles Dr.. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It sold for $36,490,000. The house sold for $8,025,000 in 2017.

Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Collier County recorded for September 2024:

( Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate )

1-3675 Fort Charles Drive, Naples

List price: $45,000,000

Sold price: $36,490,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Port Royal

Size: 10,520 square feet

Year built: 2020

Days on market: 267

Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Private Membership, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Courtyard, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay, Canal

2-1835 Gulf Shore Blvd. S, Naples

List price: $17,945,000

Sold price: $17,000,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Olde Naples

Size: 6,155 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 170

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

View: Landscaped Area

3-700 Tamarind Court, Naples

List price: $11,950,000

Sold price: $11,725,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Pelican Bay Woods

Size: 6,691 square feet

Year built: 2024

Days on market: 230

Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

View: Lake

4-1340 Jewel Box Ave., Naples

List price: $11,995,000

Sold price: $10,675,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Oyster Bay

Size: 5,619 square feet

Year built: 2018

Days on market: 163

Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Jet Ski Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay, Canal

5-292 Bahia Point, Naples

List price: $8,995,000

Sold price: $7,500,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Moorings

Size: 6,873 square feet

Year built: 2003

Days on market: 276

Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Landscaped Area

6-214 Rockhill Court, Marco Island

List price: $6,150,00

Sold price: $$5,900,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Marco Island

Size: 5,090 square feet

Year built: 2024

Days on market: 364

Amenities: Bayfront, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay, Intersecting Canal

7-1800 Snook Drive, Naples

List price: $6,750,000

Sold price: $5,900,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Royal Harbor

Size: 4,452 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: 27

Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower

View: Canal

8-7855 Vizcaya Way, Naples

List price: $5,900,000

Sold price: $5,550,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Vizcaya at Bay Colony

Size: 3,615 square feet

Year built: 1994

Days on market: 88

Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Community Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

View: Lake

9-1680 Dolphin Court, Naples

List price: $5,595,000

Sold price: $5,300,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Royal Harbor

Size: 4,652 square feet

Year built: 2008

Days on market: 67

Amenities: Amenities should be Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay, Canal

10-605 Parkview Lane, Naples

List price: $5,450,000

Sold price: $4,985,000

Neighborhood/Sub-division: Park Shore

Size: 3,116 square feet

Year built: 2020

Days on market: 262

Amenities: Boat Dock, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Shower

View: Landscaped Area

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County's most expensive homes sold: Port Royal home tops September 2024 sellers