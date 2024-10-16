Open in App
    Collier County's most expensive homes sold: Port Royal home tops September 2024 sellers

    By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Collier County most expensive homes sold: September 2024

    A Port Royal in Naples home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Collier County from Sept. 1-30, 2024.

    This home is located at 3675 Fort Charles Dr.. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It sold for $36,490,000. The house sold for $8,025,000 in 2017.

    Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Collier County recorded for September 2024:

    ( Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate )

    1-3675 Fort Charles Drive, Naples

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02maU4_0w8mMsEA00

    List price: $45,000,000

    Sold price: $36,490,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Port Royal

    Size: 10,520 square feet

    Year built: 2020

    Days on market: 267

    Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Private Membership, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Courtyard, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Bay, Canal

    2-1835 Gulf Shore Blvd. S, Naples

    List price: $17,945,000

    Sold price: $17,000,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Olde Naples

    Size: 6,155 square feet

    Year built: 2023

    Days on market: 170

    Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit/Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

    View: Landscaped Area

    3-700 Tamarind Court, Naples

    List price: $11,950,000

    Sold price: $11,725,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Pelican Bay Woods

    Size: 6,691 square feet

    Year built: 2024

    Days on market: 230

    Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Lap Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

    View: Lake

    4-1340 Jewel Box Ave., Naples

    List price: $11,995,000

    Sold price: $10,675,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Oyster Bay

    Size: 5,619 square feet

    Year built: 2018

    Days on market: 163

    Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Jet Ski Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Bay, Canal

    5-292 Bahia Point, Naples

    List price: $8,995,000

    Sold price: $7,500,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Moorings

    Size: 6,873 square feet

    Year built: 2003

    Days on market: 276

    Amenities: Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

    View: Landscaped Area

    6-214 Rockhill Court, Marco Island

    List price: $6,150,00

    Sold price: $$5,900,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Marco Island

    Size: 5,090 square feet

    Year built: 2024

    Days on market: 364

    Amenities: Bayfront, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Bay, Intersecting Canal

    7-1800 Snook Drive, Naples

    List price: $6,750,000

    Sold price: $5,900,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Royal Harbor

    Size: 4,452 square feet

    Year built: 2023

    Days on market: 27

    Amenities: Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower

    View: Canal

    8-7855 Vizcaya Way, Naples

    List price: $5,900,000

    Sold price: $5,550,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Vizcaya at Bay Colony

    Size: 3,615 square feet

    Year built: 1994

    Days on market: 88

    Amenities: Lakefront, Beach Access, Community Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Deck

    View: Lake

    9-1680 Dolphin Court, Naples

    List price: $5,595,000

    Sold price: $5,300,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Royal Harbor

    Size: 4,652 square feet

    Year built: 2008

    Days on market: 67

    Amenities: Amenities should be Gulf Access, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

    View: Bay, Canal

    10-605 Parkview Lane, Naples

    List price: $5,450,000

    Sold price: $4,985,000

    Neighborhood/Sub-division: Park Shore

    Size: 3,116 square feet

    Year built: 2020

    Days on market: 262

    Amenities: Boat Dock, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Shower

    View: Landscaped Area

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County's most expensive homes sold: Port Royal home tops September 2024 sellers

    Gator Joe
    1d ago
    Nice the ultra rich can afford a little Winter place by the beach ⛱️
