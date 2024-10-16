Open in App
    • Naples Daily News

    Injured animals taken in by Conservancy of SWFL since Hurricane Milton exceeds Ian number

    By Kendall Little, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238100_0w8mMqSi00

    Hurricane Milton ripped through Southwest Florida last week, leaving millions without power. Certain areas experienced up to six feet of storm surge.

    As our community rebuilds and businesses and schools begin to reopen, we checked in with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to see how the storm affected their organization. We also wanted to see how their animals were doing.

    Here's how the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is doing after Hurricane Milton.

    What is the Conservancy of Southwest Florida?

    The Conservancy is an environmental advocacy organization that protects Southwest Florida's water, land, and wildlife.

    The organization has four teams that work to accomplish its mission:

    1. Science and Research
    2. Policy and Advocacy
    3. Environmental Education
    4. Wildlife Rehabilitation

    The Conservancy's von Arx Wildlife Hospital takes in over 4,000 injured, sick, and orphaned animals every year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N0Do_0w8mMqSi00

    Did the Conservancy of Southwest Florida experience flooding from Hurricane Milton?

    Hurricane Milton brought some flooding to the Conservancy, but Director of Communications Reneé Stoll says it wasn't severe.

    "Although the flooding was manageable, we did have damage to the bridge overlooking Shotwell Wavering Family Filter Marsh that connects the campus to the Penniman Family Gazebo," Stoll told Naples Daily News. "This is the area where we spend countless hours with our students, educating them on the natural world and the importance of filter mashes."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQrhE_0w8mMqSi00

    How does the Conservancy of Southwest Florida prepare for a major storm?

    Staff takes many of their wildlife to higher ground, turning offices and bathrooms inside the administration building into temporary homes for the animals.

    Some volunteers will take smaller animals like baby squirrels and bunnies home to ensure they have regular feedings.

    There's also a group of volunteers that stay on the campus to take care of the animals during the storm. The Conservancy relies on volunteer help to ensure the animals stay safe and sound before, during, and after the storm.

    So how many volunteers did the Conservancy have for hurricane relief efforts?

    "We had dozens," Stoll said. "I was really impressed by their dedication. There were volunteers who worked right up until the storm and then came right back the morning after Milton. Truly a dedicated group of people in this community."

    How many animals has the Conservancy admitted into its hospital since Hurricane Milton?

    The Conservancy took 102 new animals into its von Arx Wildlife Hospital in the first four days after Hurricane Milton ― 21 more than they admitted in the first four days after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

    "We typically get 45 animals in a week, so getting more than that in three days is a lot of patients for the hospital to care for," Stoll said.

    How can I report an injured animal to the Conservancy?

    The Conservancy is open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you find an injured animal that needs help, call (239) 262-2273.

    Hospital staff rely on the public to bring in sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife, but if they can't, the Conservancy will tyr to find a volunteer to retrieve the animal.

    The Conservancy says locals "should never attempt to treat the animal on their own, including giving the animal food or water."

    What kind of animals does the Conservancy treat at their hospital?

    "We treat all species native to Southwest Florida, except for sea turtles," Stoll said. "The hospital does not treat pets or exotic or invasive species."

    Here's a list of some types of animals the Conservancy treats:

    • Raccoons
    • Opossums
    • Rabbits
    • Squirrels
    • Gopher tortoises
    • Rat snakes
    • Freshwater turtles
    • Bald eagles
    • Ospreys
    • Owls
    • Hawks
    • Shorebirds (Herons, pelicans, gulls, songbirds)

    How many animals can the Conservancy take into the hopsital at a time?

    "It varies depending on the type, size, and care of the animals," Stoll said. "However, we have resources such as trained volunteers and community partners, so we do not turn away injured animals due to capacity."

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Injured animals taken in by Conservancy of SWFL since Hurricane Milton exceeds Ian number

