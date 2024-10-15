Open in App
    Naples Daily News

    Milton the calf born during hurricane doing just fine in Golden Gate Estates

    By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EFDx_0w7ItMTO00

    Rain pounded the darkness as winds howled, awakening Carleigh Yarnell about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 10. So she decided to check on her cows a few hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall about 100 miles to the north.

    Yarnell grabbed a flashlight and shined it onto the pasture of their 5-ace Golden Gate Estates farm as Milton's outer bands were unleashing tornadoes across Southwest Florida. Yarnell spotted three cows together as one, Darla, stood in a corner.

    “That’s when I knew something was going on and I went out to check her," she said, recalling the early hours of Oct. 10. “She was acting antsy and I knew she was in the beginning stages of labor. I didn’t know how long this was going to last.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXhT8_0w7ItMTO00

    'I saw the hooves coming out'

    Yarnell bought Darla in February from an owner in Spring Hill. She said she knew at the time she was pregnant and was told her due date was Oct. 5. Yarnell and her husband, Jesse Yarnell, a captain with the Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department, live on their Green Pasture Farms that's also home to 15 chickens.

    She had a good idea that Darla could be giving birth at any time. When she spotted Darla in the corner outside, she brought her into the barn and went inside the house.

    “When all this was going down, I’m thinking how am I doing to do with delivering the baby?" said Carleigh Yarnell, 31, who graduated from Gulf Coast High School.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MlJB_0w7ItMTO00

    She continued to monitor Darla from a camera in her home and noticed something 15 minutes later.

    "I saw the hooves of the calf coming out," she said, noting she didn't wake her husband.

    Instead, she bolted outside.

    'I think it's baby time'

    Yarnell formerly worked as a trauma nurse at a Lee County hospital but nothing could prepare her for what came next. She texted her mom, Joyce Haas, and sister, Nicole Bohaychyk, in their group chat and told them what was happening.

    "At 12:30 in the morning during a hurricane, you're not going to call a vet," Yarnell said.

    Her mom and sister encouraged her, texting, "You've got this Carleigh!"

    “They were all cheering me on and Googling stuff," she said.

    Haas said she actually did Google "how to birth a calf."

    'It was super fast'

    “They’re texting me all these things and I had no time to think," Yarnell said.

    She set the phone down and donned gloves. That's when she saw Darla stand up and began to push out the calf. He was born at 1:42 a.m.

    “It was super fast," Yarnell said. "The first time doing all of this was super emotional."

    She said she cleaned off the newborn's face and nose so the creature could breathe, then helped him to stand up.

    Collier cat rescues face challenges: A shelter's temporary closure didn't help

    "I kind of sat back and had time to think about it and thought, your name is going to be Milton," she said, noting if it was a girl, she would've called it Millie.

    "He was just the rainbow after the storm."

    Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Milton the calf born during hurricane doing just fine in Golden Gate Estates

