    • Naples Daily News

    From the Archives: October 1973 – Big Cypress National Preserve established

    By Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    October 11, 1974: The 93 rd U.S. Congress approved the establishment of the Big Cypress National Preserve. Larger than the entire state of Rhode Island, Big Cypress National Preserve is the nation’s first national preserve.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjzs6_0w54rSYv00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjeGW_0w54rSYv00

    Big Cypress National Preserve protects over 700,000 acres of the Big Cypress Swamp in Southwest Florida. It was established as the nation’s first national preserve thanks to local conservations, sportsmen, environmentalists, Seminoles, Miccosukees, and many others who banded together and opposed the development of the world’s largest Jetport set to happen in the area.

    Over tens of thousands of years, Big Cypress Swamp hosted all sorts of groups, from the Calusa and 16th century European explorers to the Miccosukee and Seminole. Its 1974 establishment as the nation’s first national preserve marked the collaboration of many groups dedicated to preserving the natural swampland. Discover the rich culture and stories of this swamp, now home to both tropical and temperature plant communities and a diversity of wildlife, including the elusive Florida panther. Explore this recreational paradise with camping, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, and bird watching opportunities.

    Also of note ...

    October 13, 1961: State Representative James Lorenzo Walker and Collier County Commission Chairman Henry B. Watkins, Jr. broke ground for the new $1.6 million County Government Center in East Naples.

    October 10, 2000: The Collier County Administration Building at the government center was named in honor of W. Harmon Turner, who served as the county’s first engineer, public works director and county manager.

    Information provided by nationalparks.org and the Naples Daily News.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsLj1_0w54rSYv00

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: From the Archives: October 1973 – Big Cypress National Preserve established

