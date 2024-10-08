Hurricane live coverage: City of Naples to issue mandatory driving curfew Wednesday

Collier County is bracing for the impact from Hurricane Milton . Milton strengthened to a major Category 5 hurricane on Monday. It is tracking toward Florida's west coast with Southwest Florida expecting significant impact, most notably storm surge, wind and rain. Expect localized flooding and power outages.

This is a developing story and our reporters and photographers are spread out in Collier County and providing coverage, contributing the latest updates on flooding, cancellations and closures, and what you need to know.

EVACUATION ZONES: Find out where your evacuation zone is HERE .

FLOOD ZONES: Know where your flood zone is HERE .

WATCHING THE TROPICS: Here's the latest information on Hurricane Milton's track

WEATHER: Go HERE for Lee County weather watches, warnings and advisories | FORECAST: Go HERE for latest forecast from AccuWeather | POWER OUTAGES: LCEC power map is HERE | POWER OUTAGES: FPL's tracker is HERE | POWER OUTAGES: HERE for United States power outage tracker | AIRPORT: RSW's flight tracker for delays, cancellations

"Due to the weather forecasted for Hurricane Milton, Collier Area Transit (CAT) will be closed for service on Wednesday, October 9, 2024," CAT's website stated Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, during the mandatory driving curfew, the city will disable 10 traffic intersections in flood-prone areas to prevent equipment damage. If you approach a non-operational intersection, treat it as a four-way stop. There will be no temporary stop signs, so stay alert and avoid driving if possible. Intersections that will be disabled:

Broad Avenue S. & Third Street S.

Broad Avenue S. & Eighth Street S.

10th Avenue S. & Ninth Street S.

Sixth Avenue S. & 10th Street S.

Sixth Avenue S. & Ninth Street S.

Fifth Avenue S. & Third Street S.

Fifth Avenue S. & Eighth Street S.

Park Shore Drive & Gulf Shore Boulevard N.

Park Shore Drive & Crayton Road

Banyan Boulevard & Gulf Shore Boulevard N.

The City of Naples has issued mandatory curfew due to anticipated heavy rainfall, 3-foot high tides and an incoming storm surge. The City plans to implement a mandatory driving curfew effective 4 p.m. Wednesday. Only essential personnel with proper credentials are exempt, the City shared in a release at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday, reported journalist Mickenzie Hannon.

Kohl's has temporarily closed its stores in Naples, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Cape Coral ahead of Milton. Reopening dates have not been announced. But updates can be found here: Select Kohl's Store Updates: Hurricane Milton (kohls.com) .

As the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency prepare for Hurricane Milton, President Joe Biden has approved seven additional counties for assistance for Hurricane Helene.

Collier County homeowners and renters who had uninsured or underinsured damage or loss caused by Helene can now apply for help. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, essential personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. You can apply for help at DisasterAssistance.gov , by using the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages.

Collier County Public Schools have announced there also will be no classes Friday. Classes had been canceled though Thursday.

"CCPS will be CLOSED from Monday (October 7) through Friday (October 11) to give our families time to prepare and to assess impacts from the storm and ensure our facilities are safe and routes to school are clear after Hurricane Milton," the school district said. The full update can be found at www.collierschools.com/weather .

DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and will suspend operations across Florida’s Gulf Coast, including Tampa, Sarasota, and Naples.

Beginning at 10 tonight, DoorDash will suspend operations in the following locations until at least noon Friday, Oct. 11: Naples, West Coast Florida, Tampa and Sarasota.

“This is a potentially catastrophic situation so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Florida safe,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley wrote in an email that food and dining journalist Diana Biederman shared.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted, especially as they endure back-to-back hurricanes. We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of Dashers, merchants and consumers, and will resume operations as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

There will be no collection of garbage, recycling, bulky or yard waste on Oct. 9 and 10 in unincorporated Collier County, the City of Marco Island and the City of Everglades. No make-up collections will be made. Curbside collection services will resume on the next regularly scheduled day.

The Collier County Landfill, the Immokalee Transfer Station and the Recycling Drop-Off Centers will also be closed Oct. 9 and 10. The facilities will reopen Friday, Oct. 11.

Residents are encouraged to place garbage and recycling carts where they will not be blown away. This helps everyone stay safe and prevents litter in our community.

Monitor colliercountyfl.gov/solidwaste or Collier County social media platforms for post Hurricane Milton debris collection and any changes.

Residents with questions may call the Collier Information Hotline by dialing 311 within Collier County or 239-252-4311. Information can also be found at www.colliercountyfl.gov and social media channels including facebook.com/CollierGov and x.com/CollierGov .

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, The Fresh Market has closed its local stores today and Wednesday. The stores are at 12628 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 4129 Tamiami Trail N., Naples; 27251 Bay Landing Drive, Bonita Springs; and 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

Breaking news journalist Tomas Rodiguez tracked down this map from CCSO social media:

From reporter Alex Martin:

Due to Hertz Arena being used as a shelter, the Everblades preseason contests on Oct. 11 and 12 are postponed until further notice.

In updates on its website , Southwest Florida International Airport advised that rental car facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and the short-term parking garage is full. The long-term lot still has availability.

St. Matthew’s House shelters are extending its two emergency shelters to stay open through Friday, health reporter Liz Freeman says. The shelters opened Monday. The shelters are Campbell Lodge, 2001 Airport Road S., and Friendship House in Immokalee, 602 W. Main St. Guests will be required to take a breathalyzer test.

In an email, Meg Stepanian, executive director of the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District, said the street is "all tucked in," ahead of Milton. For the most part, businesses, she said, are closed, except the Inn on Fifth, business journalist Laura Layden reports.

At lunchtime Tuesday, the bar was full at Marco Island Brewery. Most stopped in for food or a drink and everyone was talking about the weather, the hurricane heading toward Florida and promising to be a monster.

Some even ordered Hurricane cocktails.

Patrons asked when the Brewery would close today. The bartender said she was still waiting to hear that, but it would be closed Wednesday and Thursday for sure.

Tim and Mary Leahy evacuated from Punta Gorda, having moved there from Wisconsin in May. Their daughter, Shannon, was with them. They were all staying with AJ Albertas and his mom on the 15th floor of the Marbelle Club condominiums.

This will be the Leahy's first hurricane. Albertas was here for Ian in 2022.

"I can take a snowstorm but not this, no thank you," Mary Leahy told journalist J. Kyle Foster.

Albertas was happy that a state of emergency and evacuation orders came sooner than they did during Ian.

"I think it's important for people to have the peace of mind to know someone has made a decision," he said.

"It's really great to see how Florida people help each other out and put our differences aside," said Shannon Leahy.

The Naples Zoo will remain closed through Friday. In a post on Facebook, the zoo stated: "Like the rest of the community, we are preparing for Hurricane Milton. Our animal care staff has been working diligently to ensure all animals are in safe locations from the storm surge and wind predictions. Zoo staff have safely removed primates from their island habitats. There are multiple concrete-block buildings throughout the zoo where animals will ride out the storm and a fully trained team will be staying on-site throughout the storm."

In anticipation of the approaching Hurricane Milton, The Salvation Army of Collier County is calling on the community to help stock our pantry with staple food items. These donations will ensure we are prepared to support families and individuals in need after the storm passes.

Health journalist Liz Freeman reports:

“As a community, it’s important that we come together during times like these,” said Captain Will Conley, Commanding Officer at The Salvation Army of Collier County. “By donating essential non-perishable food items, you can help us provide immediate relief to those who may be affected by the hurricane.”

Requested Food Donations:

Canned vegetables and fruits

Rice, pasta, and grains

Canned proteins (tuna, chicken, beans)

Peanut butter

Shelf-stable milk and juices

Other non-perishable food items

Food donations can be dropped off at 3180 Estey Ave., Naples, when our offices reopen. Offices will remain closed through Thursday and hope to tentatively open Friday at 9 a.m.

"Our priority is to be ready to assist the community as soon as it is safe," Conley said. "With your help, we can ensure that those impacted by the hurricane have access to the essentials they need.

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane relief efforts:

Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org .

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

One-hundred percent of designated disaster donations go to direct services for survivors and first responders.

In a post on its website , Coastland Center mall in Naples says it's closed today and Wednesday due to the approaching hurricane.

Storm surge and tropical storm warnings, along with a hurricane watch, remain in effect for Naples, Marco Island, Goodland and Everglades City, said journalist J. Kyle Foster.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning.

There is a potential for winds speeds 74 to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

As long as it is safe to do so, ALDI will keep as many stores as possible open and operating in the impacted area.

However, out of caution, some stores in Florida may have adjusted store hours or temporarily close as Milton approaches, reports business journalist Laura Layden.

ALDI stores impacted by the storm will start to reopen once safe and stocked again. To check the status of any store, visit: https://www.aldi.us/stores/

Sandra Rios, a communications manager for Collier County's tourism division, said in an email to journalist Laura Layden: "Most of the hotels are fully booked and some have closed per the evacuation orders." She added: "We will monitor availability post storm."

Whether it's during a hurricane or normal conditions, the Naples Police Department reminds everyone to dial 911 to report all emergencies. For all other requests for assistance, such as to report roadway obstructions or power lines down, use the department's non-emergency number of 239-213-3000. Don't use email, app contacts, social media or direct messaging through social media. These methods are not monitored 24/7 and could cause a delay in response.

All Collier County beaches and boat ramps are closed today, business journalist Laura Layden reports.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is advising residents and visitors not to surf during the storm, as severe wind can create life threatening conditions, including rip currents.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters in counties evacuating from Hurricane Milton.

To get a free ride:

Go to the Uber app

Tap Account on the bottom right and tap Wallet

Add promo code MILTONRELIEF

With the mandatory evacuations in zones A and B in Collier County, starting Tuesday, coastal resorts announced closures, business journalist Laura Layden reports.

This includes the Ritz-Carlton on the beach and the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, both of which were hit hard by Hurricane Ian a little over two years ago.

As of 8 a.m. this morning all of Southwest Florida is under Tropical Storm Warning, the Collier County Sheriff's Office says. "We are still susceptible to severe storm surge and high winds. If you have not already, please take this morning to make any final preparations," CCSO said in a statement.

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, has opened an evacuation shelter, Lee County announced today.

Other south Lee shelters include Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

Residents are encouraged to make more comfortable arrangements by staying with a friend or family member outside of the evacuation zones. Residents should plan to be in a safe location outside of the evacuation zones by tonight.

Collier County says sand is available at only one location in Immokalee, at the Bridge & Stormwater Maintenance Annex, 515 Sgt. Joe Jones Road. The county suggests that you bring your own bags and shares that, when the sand supplies are gone, "the operation is over," business journalist Laura Layden reports. The operation started at 7 a.m.

The Collier County Community Foundation has reactivated the Collier Comes Together Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund to help local residents recover from Hurricane Milton. Any money not used for Milton relief will be kept for future disasters that impact the local community. To donate, click here .

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, Collaboratory is opening the Hurricane Milton Relief Fund to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild. The fund supports nonprofits helping people and areas of most pressing need in the five-county region. Donors can contribute at collaboratory.org .

“There is only one way through this disaster, and that is working together,” said Dawn Belamarich, president and CEO of Collaboratory. “I am grateful for the spirit of collaboration that we share with the hundreds of nonprofits that are responding tirelessly to the many needs of hundreds of thousands of our fellow residents.”

Contributions are tax deductible.

As Walmart prepares for Hurricane Milton’s landfall, you can check here for real-time updates on store/club status and community support , business journalist Laura Layden reports.

"As customers prepare, it's aiming to make it easier for them to get what they need with its Emergency Preparedness Shoppable Lists . With these lists, customers can hit the 'Add all to cart' button. Customers can also adjust the order by removing unwanted items or increasing the quantity of items in the list, based on their own needs" Walmart says.

Southwest Florida International Airport has urged that while it may be operating today, passengers should "look for delays and cancellations."

No flights will operate Wednesday or Thursday, as previously announced, Layden reported.

Harry Chapin Food Bank will have three mobile food distribution sites open this morning to help individuals and families prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Layden learned that the distribution centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Church of the Nazarene Immokalee, 1207 Carson Road in Immokalee

San Raphael Church, 2514 Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres

Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal, 151 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral

Some Naples Daily News routes will not be delivered Tuesday or Wednesday. Coastal areas are in mandatory evacuation zones. Some carriers were turned away Tuesday morning when trying to deliver. Some delivery contractors have evacuated with their families. NDN employees are delivering some of these routes but cannot guarantee full delivery.

Communities affected: Admiral Shores; Park Shores; Village Shores; Mooring Park; Wilderness Country Club; Meadowbrook; Timberwood; Quail Run; Quail West; Quail Creek; Naples Grand; Pelican Club; Savanna Place; and Island Walk.

A flood watch is in effect for Collier County through 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued the flood watch at 5 a.m. today, Oct. 8. A watch means flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. The watch is in effect for all of southern Florida.

Due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Milton, on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., LeeTran will transport Bonita Springs residents to the Estero Recreation Center from the Publix parking lot located at the center of Bonita Springs.

Residents can use the Ultra Mobility on Demand service to access this transportation at 3300 Bonita Beach Road.

For updates, follow LeeTran’s Facebook page and website. https://www.leegov.com/leetran/alerts

