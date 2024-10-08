NCH Health: Rooney Heart Institute announces successful clinical trial

I am excited to announce that the NCH Rooney Heart Institute successfully completed a clinical trial using the novel SPHERE Per-AF technology, a cutting-edge pulse field ablation (PFA) system developed by Medtronic. This groundbreaking treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) has shown promising results and could potentially revolutionize the management of AF. NCH was one of the country's few centers to participate in this FDA regulated clinical trial.

SPHERE Per-AF, a state-of-the-art PFA technology, is poised to supplement existing AF treatment methods due to its efficiency, efficacy and safety. Unlike traditional ablation techniques that use thermal energy, PFA utilizes electric pulses to selectively target and ablate cardiac tissue responsible for AF.

NCH was among the few select institutions globally chosen to participate in this prestigious clinical trial. The trial featured both standard and Sphere-9 technology with both demonstrating significant improvements in patient outcomes with a notable reduction in AF recurrence and no major complications. The Sphere-9 catheter was much more efficient with shorter procedure times compared to the current standard treatments.

This technology represents a major advancement in AF treatment, offering our patients a safer and more effective treatment option.

Medtronic, a leader in medical technology committed to advancing cardiovascular health through innovative solutions like SPHERE Per-AF, has collaborated closely with NCH throughout the trial. The success of this trial at NCH is a testament to the potential of PFA to transform AF treatment worldwide.

Patients who participated in the trial at NCH have reported high satisfaction with the procedure and the recovery process. The positive feedback underscores the potential for widespread adoption of SPHERE Per-AF in clinical practice.

We remain dedicated to pioneering advanced medical treatments, cutting-edge research and providing the highest quality care to our patients.

Participating in clinical trials such as this one is vital for advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care. Clinical trials contribute to the development of innovative solutions that can lead to better outcomes for patients, offering hope for those with conditions that may have limited treatment options.

