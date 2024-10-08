Open in App
    Now You Know: Bonita reminds residents about permits; orchid sale, more

    By Will Watts,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8zG9_0vyQ9E6800

    The city of Bonita Springs is encouraging residents to retain permits when working to repair storm damage. This, they say, is especially important for those living in flood zones, including areas like Little Hickory Island, the Imperial River and local creeks, as well as other parts of the city that often flood during storms.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu4uc_0vyQ9E6800

    “If you are a resident or business owner and your permit is related to hurricane recovery, it will be given priority,” the release read. “The Bonita Springs Building Department is here to help with permit requirements and answer any questions.”

    You can email floodinfo@bonitaspringscd.com for assistance. The Building Department is located at 9220 Bonita Beach Road, Suite 107, and can be reached by phone at 239-444-6150.

    Cape Coral group to host seminar about Babcock Ranch

    Join Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife at their next general meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Rotary Park. Roger Klatt, manager of Babcock Ranch Eco-tours will discuss “The Natural Heart of Authentic Florida.”

    Klatt will explain the four distinct ecosystems on the historic property, a working cattle ranch with over 14,000 acres in pasture land. He will share information about the various wildlife, including wild turkeys, caracara, soft shell turtles, magnificent osprey, sandhill cranes, the American alligator and fox squirrels – just to name a few.

    The CCFW general meeting will be held at 5505 Rose Garden Road, Cape Coral. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., for sign-in and networking.

    Orchid sale and symposium

    On Oct. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold its annual Orchid Sale and Symposium. The event will take place outdoors, under the oak trees. Multiple presentations will be offered each day and vendors will have rare and unusual orchids for sale. The event is sponsored by the Southwest Florida Orchid Society.There is no charge to attend the event or presentations (does not include tours or admission to the museum, lab or riverside of the property).

    Saturday, October 12

    • 10 a.m. – Stan Griski, President, SWFL Orchid Society – To Repot or Not
    • 11 a.m. – Carly Pfalz, Jungle House Nursery – Orchids and Lighting
    • Noon – Jim Hopton, artist and hypertufa expert – Creating a Hypertufa Orchid Display (Jim’s creation will be raffled off at the end of his presentation)
    • 1 p.m.  – Gary Sims, SWFL Orchid Society – Have Fun with Orchids
    • 2 p.m. – Ashley Palmer, Palmer Orchids – Growing Beautiful Vanda Orchids

    Sunday, October 13

    • 10 a.m.  – Debbie Hughes, EFWE – Choosing Orchids to Mount in your Trees
    • 11 a.m. – Micky Carnell, Blue Pagoda – Orchids 101
    • Noon – Lunch break
    • 1 p.m. – Aaron Apsley, Aaron Apsley Artwork – Painting Orchids in Watercolor
    • 2 p.m. – John Hampton, SWFL Orchid Society – The Joy of Kikis

    The Lee County Master Gardeners will have an advice table, food trucks will be on site, and representatives from the Southwest Florida Orchid Society will be available to answer questions. A limited number of garden carts will be available; guests are encouraged to bring their own.The Edison Ford Garden Shoppe will be open all day and offers a unique place for gardeners to shop for quality plants. The Shoppe will be stocked with a large selection of orchids, ornamentals, fruit trees, butterfly plants, herbs, succulents, rare exotics and Florida natives. Many of the flowering trees and shrubs in the botanical gardens are available for purchase. Wind chimes, fountains, ceramic flower pots and garden art are also available. Tickets are required to tour the botanical gardens and may be purchased online at EdisonFord.org .

    Applications for limited recreational harvest of goliath grouper

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin accepting applications for the 2025 annual limited harvest season of goliath grouper in state waters. Those interested can apply anytime now through Oct. 15, for the upcoming 2025 season.

    Permits to participate in this limited-entry harvest will be awarded by a random draw lottery. The cost to apply for the lottery is $10 plus fees, and permit lottery applications will be available online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

    For more information about the goliath grouper harvest permit and details on the permit lottery and eligibility requirements, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Goliath Grouper.”

    Fall in love with a shelter pet

    BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption this fall with its Empty the Shelters waived-fee adoption event Oct. 1-15. Lee County Domestic Animal Services will participate along with more than 390 shelters in 44 states.

    The waived adoption fees include spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health check. This is a $600 package. Volunteers and staff are waiting to introduce your new family member to you. Just stop by the adoption center 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers.

    BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. Nearly 283,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. Empty the Shelters is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 742 animal welfare organizations in 49 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

    For more information about Lee County Domestic Animal Services LeeLostPets.com or call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS).

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Bonita reminds residents about permits; orchid sale, more

