Hurricane Milton: When do deputies stop responding to emergency calls? What we know

Authorities in both Lee and Collier counties continue their patrols, responding to emergencies, as Hurricane Milton crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

The sheriff's offices in both counties say they stop responding when sustained winds reach a given speed.

Although they stop responding, the sheriff's offices still receive the calls and respond once the weather conditions improve.

Under what conditions will Collier County sheriff's deputies respond to calls during Hurricane Milton?

Karie, Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, wrote in an emailed statement that each agency has its own protocols when it comes to hurricanes.

"We take a variety of factors into consideration but in a general sense it is not safe for deputies to respond to calls for service when sustained winds reach 45 mph," Partington wrote.

How can you reach the Collier County Sheriff's Office during Hurricane Milton?

The Collier County Sheriff's Office's nonemergency phone number is 239-252-9300.

Under what conditions will Lee County sheriff's deputies respond to calls during Hurricane Milton?

Similar to Collier County, when sustained winds reach 45 mph, sheriff's deputies come off the road and stage at their shelters throughout the county, Lt. Todd Olmer, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, wrote in a statement.

"Other conditions that might affect this are flooded roadways and those are determined on scene," Olmer wrote.

How can you reach the Lee County Sheriff's Office during Hurricane Milton?

The Lee County Sheriff's Office's nonemergency phone number is 239-477-1000.

How strong is Hurricane Milton?

Milton spun up from a tropical storm to a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds in less than a day , and more strengthening is expected as it crosses the warmer-than-usual waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

