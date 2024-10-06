Collier County elections: What’s on the ballot

The 2024 general elections are just around the corner. The Supervisor of Elections began sending Vote-By-Mail ballots to voters who requested them on September 27. The deadline to register to vote in November is October 7. Early voting starts on October 21, and Election Day is November 5.

There is a lot on the ballot. To be an informed voter, start now by learning about the candidates and the issues. In this article, you’ll get a look at what is on a Collier County voter’s ballot and find links to the candidates’ websites.

Federal offices on the ballot

U.S. president

This year, voters nationwide will elect the next U.S. president. The president is limited to two four-year terms.

With incumbent President Joe Biden not running, this is an open seat. The candidates for president are: - Donald J. Trump – Republican (REP) - Kamala D. Harris – Democrat (DEM) - Chase Oliver - Libertarian Party of Florida (LPF) - Claudia De la Cruz – Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) - Randall Terry – Constitution Party (CPF) - Peter Sonski – American Solidarity Party (ASP) - Jill Stein – Green Party (GRE) - Shiva Ayyadurai – Write-In (WRI) - Cherunda Fox – WRI

U.S. senator

Senators serve six-year terms of office. This year, voters will elect 33 of the U.S. Senate’s 100 senators, including one from Florida.

The candidates are: - Feena Bonoan – LPF - Ben Everidge – No Party Affiliation (NPA) - Howard Knepper – WRI - Debbie Mucarsel-Powell – DEM - Tuan TQ Nguyen – NPA - Rick Scott – REP (Incumbent)

U.S. House

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms of office. This year, all 435 House members, including the 29 members of the Florida delegation, will be on the ballot.

Each U.S. representative is elected by the residents of their district. Collier County voters live in one of three congressional districts. Find your congressional district.

The candidates are:

District 18: - Scott Franklin – REP (Incumbent) - Andrea Doria Kale – DEM

District 19: - Byron Donalds – REP (Incumbent) - Kari Lerner – DEM

District 26: - Joey Atkins – DEM - Mario Diaz-Balart – REP (Incumbent)

State offices on the ballot

Each member of Florida’s Senate and House of Representatives is elected by residents of their district. Senators serve four-year terms; Representatives serve two-year terms. - Find your State Senate District. - Find your State House District.

Florida Senate

This year, 19 of Florida’s 40 State Senate seats are up for election. Collier County’s current senator, Kathleen Passidomo, was reelected in 2022, so Collier voters will not have a state Senate race on the 2024 ballot.

Florida House

In the Florida House, 105 of the 120 seats will be on the ballot; candidates for the other 15 seats are unopposed.

The Florida House races on Collier voters’ ballots are:

District 80: - Adam Botana – REP (Incumbent) - Mitchel Schlayer – DEM - Patrick Post – WRI

District 81: - Yvette Benarroch – REP - Charles “Chuck” Work – DEM

District 82: - Lauren Melo – REP (Incumbent) - Arthur Oslund – DEM

Judicial Merit Retention

Supreme Court – All Florida voters vote on the merit retention of Supreme Court justices.

Two of the seven Florida Supreme Court justices are seeking merit retention in November. They are: - Renatha Francis - Meredith Sasso Sixth District Court of Appeals – Voters in each of Florida’s six Appeals Court districts vote on the merit retention of its judges.

Collier County is one of ten counties in Florida’s Sixth Appellate District. Five judges in that district will be on the ballot of Collier County voters.

They are: - Paetra Brownlee - Roger Gannam - Joshua Mize - Jared Smith - Keith White

County offices on the ballot

Collier County government is made up of a five-member Board of County Commissioners and five independently elected Constitutional Officers (Sheriff, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller).

Board of County Commissioners

Each member of the Board of County Commissioners is elected by residents of their district to staggered four-year terms. Find your county commission district.

District 2 Commissioner Chris Hall and District 4 Commissioner Dan Kowal were elected in 2022. Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Bill McDaniel was reelected in a universal primary in August.

Commission Districts 1 and 3 will be elected in November.

Commissioner District 1: - Michaela Kendall – WRI - Rick LoCastro – REP (Incumbent)

Commissioner District 3: - Burt Saunders – REP (Incumbent) - Richard Conover – NPA

Constitutional Officers

Constitutional officers are elected by all voters countywide. They are elected in presidential election years and serve four-year terms of office.

Three of Collier County’s five incumbent constitutional officers – Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Crystal Kinzel, and Tax Collector Rob Stoneburner – were uncontested for another term, so they were automatically reelected.

Incumbent Supervisor of Elections Melissa Blazier was automatically reelected after her only general election challenger, a write-in candidate, withdrew from the race on Sept. 4.

The candidates for the remaining constitutional officer race on the November ballot, Property Appraiser, are: - Vickie Downs – REP - Darren Dione Aquino – WRI

Collier Mosquito Control District commissioners

Each of the five members of the Collier Mosquito Control District Board of Commissioners is elected by residents of the District.

The elections are nonpartisan; candidates run without declaring a party affiliation and serve for staggered four-year terms. Learn about the Collier Mosquito Control District here.

Of the two seats up for election this year, one candidate was uncontested, so he was automatically elected.

The candidates for the contested Seat 5 are: - Russell Burland (Incumbent) - Lou Tinel

Fire Rescue District commissioners

Each member of unincorporated Collier County’s three Fire Rescue District Commission Boards is elected by voters who live in their district. Elections are nonpartisan; candidates run without declaring a party affiliation and serve staggered four-year terms. Find your fire district; check the box on the left side of the map to see the fire district boundary overlay. The cities of Naples and Marco Island provide their own fire services.

Each of the candidates running for seats on the Immokalee Fire Control Board of Commissioners and North Collier Fire Control and Rescue Board of Commissioners was uncontested and automatically elected.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District commissioners

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District was formed by the merger of the former East Naples and Golden Gate fire districts after voter approval in 2014.

In November, residents of the former East Naples District will elect the commissioner for Seat 2. Residents of the former Golden Gate District will elect the commissioner for Seat 5.

The candidates are:

Seat 2: - Stanley A Bunner, Jr. - Al Duffy (Incumbent) - Wayne J. Martin

Seat 5: - Dominick P. Biondo (Incumbent) - Russell Tuff

Marco Island City Council

Voters who live in the City of Marco Island will elect representatives to four of the seven seats on the Marco Island City Council. There are four-year staggered terms of office, the elections are nonpartisan, and the top four vote-getters will win. Learn more about the Marco Island City Council here.

The candidates are: - Richard Blonna (Incumbent) - Tamara Goehler - Stephen Gray - Deb Henry - Becky Irwin (Incumbent) - Bonita Schwan

Florida constitutional amendments

Six proposed amendments to Florida’s Constitution are on the ballot in November.

All Florida voters will vote on the following proposals: - Amendment 1 – Partisan Election of Members of District School Boards - Amendment 2 – Right to Fish and Hunt - Amendment 3 – Adult Personal Use of Marijuana - Amendment 4 – Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion - Amendment 5 – Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions - Amendment 6 – Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement

Approval by at least 60 percent of the votes cast is required for a measure to pass.

Collier County School District Referendum

All Collier County voters will vote in November on a referendum titled “Continue Tax-Neutral Flexible Funding for Collier County Public Schools.”

Approval by at least 50 percent of the votes cast is required for the measure to pass.

Things to do now

Make Any Changes to Your Voter Registration – The races that will be on your November ballot are solely a function of your residence address and the districts in which you live. Check your voter information with the Supervisor of Elections and make any needed changes to your name or address.

Update Your Signature – Make sure the way you sign your ballot matches what the Supervisor of Elections has on file. Consider updating your signature to avoid any possible delays, whether you vote in person or by mail.

Request a Vote by Mail Ballot – Florida is a no-excuse-needed Vote-By-Mail (VBM) state. Request a VBM ballot if you will not be in town to vote in person, prefer the convenience of voting from home, or want to keep your options open.

Learn what will be on your ballot – Learn which races will be on your ballot. I’ve given you the information you need to do so above. All these steps can be done on the Collier Supervisor of Elections website, www.col-liervotes.gov, or by calling them at 239-252-VOTE.

Conclusion

Your vote is your best opportunity to influence the policy decisions that will affect you and your family in years to come. I hope this article inspires you to think about the ballot decisions you make on Election Day.

Where can I learn more?

