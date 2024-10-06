Halloween in Naples, Bonita: Family fun, adult Hallowine, pumpkin patches

NAPLES HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Boo at the Zoo: Enjoy festive fun at the Naples Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11-13 and 18-20. Meet and greet costumed characters from some favorite, family-friendly movies, explore a trick-or-treat trail for kids 12 and other endless entertainment. Activities are included with regular zoo admission costs. 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. (239) 315-7626 or napleszoo.org .

Halloween Spooktacular : CMON is celebrating Halloween with annual not-so-scary fun Saturday, Oct. 19. Event is at three designated times throughout the day and the museum will only be open for members and guests with Halloween Spooktacular event tickets. Choose time that fits best: 10 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m.; or 4-6 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costumes for Halloween activities, games, trick or treating and more. Golisano Children's Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road. cmon.org

Farm & Pumpkin Market: Shop all things fall-inspired, including apple butter, jellies and jams, soap, candles and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. 2600 Garland Road, Naples. empowermentfarm.org

Halloween Spooktacular : Fun events for families and children, including live music, street dancing, costume contest, games and more. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples

Pioneer Pumpkin Palooza: Family fun begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum, 1215 Roberts Ave. W. Participate in pumpkin decoration, crafts, and hayrides. colliermuseums.com

North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch: Various times, starting Saturday, Oct. 19, through Thursday, Oct. 31, at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Proceeds will benefit youth summer camps and mission trips. 239-593-7600. nnchurch.org

Walk the Talk: Paws & Pumpkins ― A Halloween Howl: Walk with your dogs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Baker Park, 50 Riverside Circle, Naples. The event also features a dog parade, costume contest, pumpkin patch photos and more in support of the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida. Register at walkthetalkfl.org .

Hoots and Hisses: This family-friendly event will include Halloween-themed crafts, face painters, movies, animal encounters and more at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Costumes are encouraged. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Free admission for children 12 and younger, $17.95 admission for all those older than 12. The Conservancy’s Nature Center, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples. conservancy.org

Fall Fest at Paradise Sports Complex : Head to the Paradise Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Fall Fest is filled with candy, games, bounce houses, face painting, costume contests, and more. playparadisecoast.com or (239) 252-4386

Hallowine at Mercato : Come out to Mercato from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 for an adult-only Mercato wine walk. Buy tickets in advance for $65 per ticket, or four for $220. At the event, tickets will be $80. The night consists of food and wine from certain Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, photo booth, raffle drawings, and a commemorative wine glass. mercatowinewalk.com/

Say ‘I do’ this Halloween: Put a ring on your lover’s finger if they are a fellow Halloween enthusiast. A themed wedding ceremony to celebrate the holiday will be available at the Collier County Courthouse Chapel this Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged for the spooky spouses and their guests. The ceremony fee is $30, and couples must secure a valid marriage license at least three days prior to the wedding. Contact (239) 252-7242 or marriagehelp@collierclerk.com to pre-register.

IMMOKALEE HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Ave Maria Trunk-or-Treat in Town Center: The ninth annual Trunk-or-Treat is 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 5076 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria. Dress up in your favorite costume and bring a bucket or bag for tons of candy, as Ave Maria's businesses will participate with trunks. Live music, face painting, contests, dining and drinks, plus after-event celebrations at town businesses. avemaria.com

BONITA SPRINGS HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Boo-tanical Weekend: The Wonder Gardens will host family-friendly Halloween activities 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12-13. Paper bags will be provided for children to collect candy. Costumes are encouraged. The event is free with paid admission, though select activities may be subject to an additional fee. 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. (239) 992-2591 or wondergardens.org .

Halloween in the Park: Join the City of Bonita Springs for a night of spooky spectacles from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26, at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St. With eerie lighting and fog across the park, a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins to take home, a trick-or-treat stroll with local businesses and a showing of the animated movie “The Addams Family” (2019), the free event is offering fun for the whole family. (239) 949-6262

"Hadestown: Teen Edition" at Arts Bonita : Teen-oriented version of the Tony-winning musical retells the ancient Greek myth of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and their journey into the Greek underworld Hades. In the revamped story, the young Eurydice goes to work in a hellish underworld factory called Hadestown to escape the hunger of her poverty-stricken life. Then her lover, the musician Orpheus, tries to rescue her. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20. $20-$32 ($12 for students). Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 239-495-8989 or artsbonita.org

Farmer Mike's Fall Festival and Corn Mazes : Haunted and kid-friendly corn mazes, pumpkin patch, sunflower picking, bounce houses, ax throwing, hayrides and more. This year’s haunted corn maze has an alien invasion theme. This will be the festival's 10th year in Bonita Springs. Tickets are available online-only in 30-minute time slots. Prices vary. 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 28-Oct. 27. Farmer Mike’s U Pick, 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs. farmermikesupick.com

MARCO ISLAND HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Honrando Nuesta Historia: Dia de los Muertos Family Fun Day : Part of the Honrando Nuestra Historia Series, this family-friendly event will include the importance of Día de los Muertos and how it differs from Halloween. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive. There will be crafts with calaveras (skull decorations) and offrendas (altars). Free Admission

ESTERO HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Florida Horror-Fest : Organizers of the annual SW-FloridaCon have a new pop-culture convention that might make your hair stand on end. Florida Horror-Fest features horror- and pop-culture-themed celebrity guests, panel discussions, vendors, a cosplay contest, ghost stories and more. The celebrity lineup includes Tony Moran (who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 movie "Halloween") and a reunion of the director and two cast members from "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives." 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $20. Free for kids 11 and younger with each paid adult ticket, $10 for additional children. Embassy Suites, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero. facebook.com/floridahorrorfest

SAN CARLOS PARK

Barktober Fest at Gulf Coast Town Center: Families and pets for this animal-friendly Halloween event with a pet costume contest, a pet kissing booth, stilt walker/balloon artist Too Tall Torrie and a deejay spinning Halloween music. Event benefits Gulf Coast Humane Society. Donations of necessary items will be collected, including dry food, dog treats, peanut butter, toys, paper towels, pee pads, dog beds and pill pockets. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Free. $5 suggested donation to enter costume contest. Online registration required for pet costume contest. The courtyard at Gulf Coast Town Center, 9903 Gulf Coast Main St., San Carlos Park. (239) 267-5107 or gulfcoasttowncenter.com

News-Press entertainment journalist Charles Runnells and Hannah Holmes contributed to this list.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Halloween in Naples, Bonita: Family fun, adult Hallowine, pumpkin patches