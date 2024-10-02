Naples Republican, real estate broker Lauren Melo seeks to keep her seat in FL House 82

Lauren Melo is looking for her third term as representative of Florida's House District 82. The Naples native is a Republican and a real estate broker.

Melo , 58, was first elected to House District 80 in 2020 and re-elected in 2022. With redistricting, she is the incumbent for District 82.

Former president of the Naples Area Board of Realtors , Melo owns the brokerage firm Florida’s Realty Specialists. She started her own trucking company in 1991, before starting her real estate company.

She calls herself "a conservative Republican who fights to protect our Second Amendment rights, honor our veterans, cut bureaucratic red tape, and grow the economy," according to her campaign website . The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms.

Melo chairs the House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee and sits on the following:Commerce Committee, Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee, Education & Employment Committee, Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, Transportation & Modals Subcommittee.

Her sponsored bills this year included amending district boundaries for Collier Mosquito Control District . She co-sponsored a social media bill that was vetoed by DeSantis as he waited for a "superior bill" he signed in April .

Melo said her family "arrived in Naples from Coral Gables in the 1950s. My grandparents operated Trail Builders Lumber Supply. My aunt was a retired CCPS (Collier County Public Schools) teacher. My grandfather was a veteran; my father and my son are also veterans. I am married to Robert Melo, and the proud Mom to Rachele, Dare, and Annabelle."

About District 82

The district includesHendry County, part of northeast Collier County and a large part of The Everglades swamp and grassland.

Who is her opponent Nov. 5?

Democrat Arthur D. Oslund is seeking to unseat Melo.

How much has Melo raised and what does the job pay?

Melo had raised $140,375 as of the end of September, according to Florida Department of State's Candidate Tracking System. She reported her net worth as $3.78 million in her Disclosure of Financial Interests.

The two-year term pays $29,697 a year.

Here's how Melo answered our questions :

How long have you lived in Florida and from where did you move?

I was born in Naples, and I have lived in Naples my whole life.

Why do you want to be the next state representative for District 82? Naples has been my home my entire life, I am honored to serve and protect the district that I love. I have had the great honor of serving the people of District 82 for four years now. Throughout my time in office, I have always been committed to being the voice of my constituents. I have been able to advance bills that positively impacted the lives of many residents of Southwest Florida. If I get the great privilege of continuing to serve as the District 82 State Representative, I will keep working just as diligently to represent my constituents’ interests at our State Capitol.

What separates you from your opponent? I have 58 years of living, raising my family and being a small business owner in Naples, this gives me greater historical knowledge of the district. I have years of experience serving as a State Representative and a proven track record of passing great legislation in Tallahassee. As a matter of fact, in just the last four years, I’ve personally sponsored and successfully advanced more than 20 bills that have made a true difference in our local communities. I believe that my values better align with and reflect the views of the Collier and Hendry County voters.

What life or work experiences do you have that make you the best candidate? I’m a Collier County native, and I have lived in the District 82 area my entire life. As a result, I have in-depth knowledge of local issues and the concerns of my constituents.Additionally, I started my own trucking company and grew it from a single truck to a fleet of trucks. Now I own a real estate brokerage firm. With these experiences, I understand the challenges many small business owners and local professionals face. As their dedicated advocate in Tallahassee, I will continue to speak up and take action to help small businesses be successful.

What are the biggest issues facing District 82, and how would you address them? Attainable housing, water quality and reducing regulation. The population of Southwest Florida continues to rapidly increase. While that certainly comes with many positives (such as new businesses, employers, and workers), it also leads to housing and high population growth challenges. Understanding these complications, I have already started to address the housing issue during my last sessions, and I would certainly continue to tackle it in the future. Other issues that are often brought to my attention are insurance and HOA-related problems. As a real estate broker, I have extensive experience with these issues, and I intend to continue diligently working towards meaningful solutions. I will continue to file bills, as I did my freshman year, with HB579 , to look at ways to reduce algae on Lake Okeechobee and return the lake back to the pristine condition that I enjoyed as a child fishing with my father.

What are your top priorities, if elected to District 82? Water quality will also be foremost, education, workforce, and continue to expand on the bills that I have passed to help the missing middle. The workforce bills I have passed have helped align employees with businesses to help the workforce to improve their potential and provide businesses with much needed workforce. I have also been focused on education, allowing Florida Bright Future students to use work hours and volunteer hours to meet requirements, not all students have the luxury of volunteering. I passed the GATE bill last session; this is a drop out retrieval program that allows students to get their GED or High School Diploma equivalency while simultaneously getting a certification to help them enter into a higher wage job.

F lorida's insurance keeps rising. How do you think the state should address the issue? I will continue to pursue the outcome of the study that was initiated by me in the 2024 session to review look back periods within each municipality, as well as the 50% rule. I would like to see all counties/municipalities have the same look-back period. I would also like to see the 50% rule to have exceptions that impact life safety and welfare of homeowners. The exceptions considered should be hardening your homes, storm impact doors and windows, HVACs, and roofing. This would reduce the liability for the insurance companies and essentially reduce premiums for the homeowners. This of course is a federal issue, and it requires a study to determine the impact to the state of Florida.

Abortion will be on the Florida ballot this year with Amendment 4, which would protect women's right to abortion in Florida. What is your stance on Amendment 4 and what is your stance on abortion? Women’s reproductive rights? I’m against Amendment 4, as it does not define:

“Viability,” so abortions could be performed up until birth “Patient’s health,” so it could include physical, mental, emotional, and financial health “Healthcare provider,” so it could include non-physiciansThe lack of definitions presents major legal concerns and a potential for a much broader interpretation. It is also highly concerning that the Amendment does not require parental consent for minors’ abortions. As a dedicated pro-life advocate myself, I believe that this proposed Amendment stands in direct conflict with the deeply held convictions and moral values of our communities. The environment is another huge issue for Florida. How do you think the state should address clean water and other problems? Governor DeSantis and the current Legislature have allocated record funding for Everglades restoration, spring restoration and water quality. Thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoing all of Florida’s planned arts and culture grants in the state’s 2024-25 budget? Governor DeSantis had to make several difficult decisions on the allocation of funds. In our state’s 2024-25 budget, policies related to clean water and assisting veterans took priority. What is your stance on allowing recreational marijuana in Florida and how would you regulate it? I’m against allowing recreational marijuana in Florida and our state’s public locations. Constitutionally there is no way to regulate it. I believe this will become a public safety issue for all Floridians. I believe that this recreational marijuana could negatively affect Floridians’ safety, adversely impact residents’ well-being, and severely endanger local economies. As a business owner in the construction industry and commercial driver’s license owner, I believe there will be many challenges with regards to testing. I am concerned about many professions that potentially would have employees under the influence, operating on our roads and job sites.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Republican, real estate broker Lauren Melo seeks to keep her seat in FL House 82