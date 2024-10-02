Naples Democrat Arthur Oslund seeks to unseat Republican Lauren Melo in FL District 82

Democrat Arthur Oslund is trying to unseat Florida Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Melo in the Nov. 5 election for state House District 82.

Oslund, 83, earned a bachelor's degree in Horticulture and Turf Management and worked 10 years as a golf course superintendent – greens keeper – before entering the IT industry, where he was a computer programmer for Mainframe, PC, and other platforms using COBOL, JAVA, SAS, C, and other languages for "several large IT companies."

About District 82

The district includesHendry County, part of northeast Collier County and a large part of The Everglades swamp and grassland.

How much has Oslund raised and what does the position pay?

Oslund has raised $2,165 as of the end of September, according to Florida Department of State's Candidate Tracking System. He reported his net worth as $766,432 in his Disclosure of Financial Interests.

The two-year term pays $29,697 a year.

Here's how Oslund answered our questions:

How long have you lived in Florida and from where did you move? Oslund originally is from Ames, Iowa. He moved to the Baltimore area in 1985. He moved to Bonita Springs in May 2021 and to Village Walk of Naples in April 2022.

Why do you want to be the next state representative for District 82? All my life I have felt the need to give back to my community and make it a better place for everyone to live and not be inadvertently exposed to cancer-causing chemicals that they have no control over. I am running for this office so that I can advocate for the concerns and needs of my community and help us forge a healthier, cleaner environment throughout Florida. I am a passionate advocate for wildlife and will introduce legislation to prevent further pollution of the Everglades from excess pesticides and fertilizers being dumped on farms and landscape maintenance.

What separates you from your opponent at 83? I am still in very good health. I eat organic foods and get plenty of exercise walking my 6-year-old husky for over a mile every morning.

Abortion will be on the Florida ballot this year with Amendment 4, which would protect women's right to abortion in Florida. What is your stance on Amendment 4 and what is your stance on abortion? Women’s reproductive rights? As a long-time Democrat, I believe in fundamental human dignity and will fight for the right of patients to have the freedom to make their own medical decisions with their doctor. In my campaign, I seek to understand and elevate the concerns and needs of my community and help us forge a healthier, cleaner Florida.If elected, I will work to ensure women have access to abortion. I will do everything I can to limit our impact on climate change. I will be an advocate for LGBT equity and am deeply concerned about threats to democracy.

The environment is another huge issue for Florida. How do you think the state should address clean water and other problems? I have always been passionate about the environment and its relationship to human health and well-being. I have written dozens of articles on the impact of pesticides on our soil, water, air, and health. If elected, I will introduce legislation to limit the over-application of pesticides and fertilizers to prevent them from being dumped into our waters.For over 10 years, I have been on a personal campaign using social media to educate the public about the dangers of being inadvertently exposed to pesticides.Florida House District 82 extends deep into the Everglades swamp. I am a dedicated nature lover. I will work to save wildlife in the Florida Everglades swamp from pesticide and fertilizer pollutants that drain from farms and landscape maintenance. I have traveled 11 times for a total of 30 weeks across five states in the Brazilian Amazon. I have a GoFundMe site to raise money to purchase trail cameras for Brazil's Federal University of Amazonas. Trail cameras help researchers inventory wildlife in the Amazon rainforest.

More: How do I contact my Florida state representative? What to know

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Democrat Arthur Oslund seeks to unseat Republican Lauren Melo in FL District 82