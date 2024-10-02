NCH Health: New guidelines recommend lowering the age for colorectal cancer screening

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and the fourth among women in the United States. When considered together, CRC is the second leading cause of cancer deaths nationwide.

In 2021, the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer (USMSTF) updated their guidelines, recommending that CRC screenings begin at the age of 45. This shift reflects an urgent response to the rising incidence of CRC among younger adults.

We have improved our screening rates at Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) with the new electronic health records system, Epic, and with the integration of Exact Sciences Corp, maker of the Cologuard ® test which can be ordered from an NCH provider and mailed directly to your home.

While advancements in screening have led to a decline in CRC rates among older adults, a concerning trend has emerged; the risk of developing CRC at a younger age is on the rise. This has prompted the medical community to take decisive action.

Previously, guidelines advised individuals without a family history or significant risk factors to begin screening at age 50. However, with the new evidence, screening is now recommended starting at age 45 for those at average risk. Early detection through methods such as colonoscopy, CT colonoscopy, fecal or DNA stool testing, or sigmoidoscopy can identify and often remove pre-cancerous polyps before they become malignant, significantly improving outcomes.

The rates of CRC diagnosis in older adults have dropped significantly, largely due to increased screening. However, we’ve observed a one to two percent annual increase in CRC cases among adults under 50 since the mid-1990s.

In response to these findings, the American Cancer Society (ACS) first recommended lowering the screening age in 2018, with USPSTF and USMSTF aligning with their recommendations in 2021. Factors such as diet, lifestyle, physical inactivity, and environmental influences are believed to contribute to the rise in CRC cases among younger populations.

