Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples: Film festival on Marco, Rookery Bay day

5. West Coast comedian, actor Adam Ray coming to Naples

Comedian, actor and YouTuber Adam Ray performs standup at various times October 4-6. The two Sunday shows are not sold out. Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or (239) 389-6901.

4. Breast Cancer Awareness event is Oct. 8

City Lifestyle Naples is hosting its third annual Pink Party for Breast Cancer Awareness from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8, first floor of Del Mar Naples, 494 Fifth Ave. S. Dress in resort casual pink attire for this cocktail event. Tickets are $90 per person and include two hours of open bar and hors d'oeuvres. A portion of the profits from the event and its silent auction will be donated to Cancer Alliance Network of Naples. More on Facebook .

3. Check out The Conductor's Spellbook at Artis―Naples

Enjoy family-friendly concerts , at 10 or 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Artis―Naples , 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd, Naples. Tickets from $6. This is a great way to introduce classical music to young audiences. The Conductor’s Spellbook focuses on the “art of science” and includes information about the science behind the music. Join musicians of the Naples Philharmonic as they share a whimsical adventure through the world of music.

2. Experience Forest Bathing at Rookery Bay Reserve

Enjoy forest bathing along the Snail Trail and Henderson Creek from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, with a certified forest bathing guide from Go Forest Bathing. Includes same-day admission to the two-story center that has aquariums, touch tank, exhibits, butterfly garden, picnic areas, art gallery, and gift shop. Register and pay at rookerybay.org/events

1. Attend Manhattan Short Film Festival on Marco Island

The 26th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival is at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive. See and vote on films at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 2 p.m. Oct. 5. Tickets cost $10 for Art Center members and $15 for non-members and are available at marcoislandart.org .

