Naples Cinematheque showing classic horror movies to celebrate Halloween. What to know

It's officially spooky season and Naples Cinematheque has planned a perfect way to celebrate: Scary movies.

Starting Oct. 6, you can catch classic horror movies at Paragon Theaters ― Naples Cinematheque's home ― throughout the month of October.

So what movies can you watch and when? Here's all the details.

Which horror movies are being shown?

Naples Cinematheque CEO and "cinema mayor of Naples" David Garonzik curated a selection of eight classic horror films to be shown on select days this month. Here's the schedule:

Oct. 7: "The Thing" (1982)

Oct. 9: "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954)

Oct. 14: "Horror of Dracula" (1958)

Oct. 16: The Masque of the Red Death" (1964)

Oct. 21: "Blood and Black Lace" (1964)

Oct. 23: "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

Oct. 28: "Crimson Peak" (2015)

Oct. 30: "Halloween" (1978)

The screening of 4k restoration of "The Thing" will be shown big screen Lux Box theater.

Every showing is at 6:30 p.m. on its designated day.

You can purchase tickets at the Paragon box office or online at ParagonTheaters.com .

Is Naples Cinematheque offering any deals?

If you come in costume, you'll get a free small popcorn.

Be on the lookout for the theater's holiday deal: For every $25 spent in gift cards, you'll receive one free movie ticket.

Also, guests can sign up for the Naples Cinematheque Diamond Rewards for special deals.

What is Naples Cinematheque?

Garonzik takes a non-traditional approach to the movie theater experience by curating a set of feature films around a certain theme. The theater shows vintage, foreign, and odd films rather than current releases you'd find in a typical movie theater.

Previously, Garonzik has organized film showings around certain directors, holidays, types of films, and more. Because of his Calfornia film backround, Garonzik also invites directors and screenwriters to participate in virtual Q&As with the audience.

Naples Cinematheque now has a home within Paragon . On Mondays and Wednesdays, you can catch films curated by Garonzik.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Cinematheque showing classic horror movies to celebrate Halloween. What to know