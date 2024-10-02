Open in App
    • Naples Daily News

    NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 16-21, Palmetto Ridge's Hayden Clark

    By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMDsC_0vrG5nN800

    Each week during the school year the Naples Daily News selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@naplesnews.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on naplesnews.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of the Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, the Naples Daily News will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete weekly.

    The Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services for Sept. 16-21 was Palmetto Ridge cross country runner Hayden Clark. Clark captured 7,040 votes of the 13,706 cast or 51.36%. To be selected for the poll, he placed fourth at the North Port Invitational with a 15:36.83.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuEC5_0vrG5nN800

    VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services for Sept. 23-28

    Question: How'd you get into running?

    Clark: My mom actually got me into running, funny isn’t it. I had a lot of energy in me, so she had me run around the house over and over again every day until I got tired, which I never did so she thought I should try out for track and cross-country teams. I tried out for the teams and made them both and after lots of training I saw, and many others saw, that I was progressively getting better and had a lot of potential in my future, so I stayed and am continuously improving my times.

    What's been a highlight of your running career thus far?

    Clark : There have been multiple highlights in my running career but so far there have only been two that I have been proud of myself for achieving. Those two would be winning a district title in cross country and running a new PR that same day. The other highlight of my career was when I was the underdog coming in at the 18th spot at the track and field state championships last season and placing seventh and also running a new PR in the 1600-meter race which is now 4:20.

    Previous winner NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 9-14, Naples' Eire Layton

    Do you have any sort of a pregame routine before a meet?

    Clark: I have a few pregame routines I do before a meet, stretching every single day, getting cupped on Wednesday after school, taking a 15 minute ice bath every Thursday after school, listening to music the night before and the morning of my race to lock in, and I never ever eat or drink anything the morning of my race cause I’ve learned when I do I cramp up super badly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CNFx_0vrG5nN800

    Is there a runner from the United States, or abroad, that you look up to or enjoy watching?

    Clark: The runner I look up to, to this day is Jacob Ingebrigsten. I look up to him because he is a very dedicated runner and a person I have watched for a little while and have seen that when he races, he never gives up. He always finishes his races and has pushed himself past his limits. He really reminds me of myself because I’ve had many setbacks like being sick and being injured and I’ve still raced and finished my races even though it was tough.

    Previous winner: NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 2-7, Gulf Coast's Jace Seyler

    If you weren't running courses and on a track what sport would you be partaking in?

    Clark: If I wasn’t running as of today the sport, I would be playing is basketball. I say basketball because it was the sport I have loved for many years and have dedicated a lot of time to when I was younger. I actually played my freshman, and a little bit of my junior year. I just stopped playing because I wasn’t progressing as much as I wanted to in that sport and I genuinely just lost the love for it.

    Follow Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

    This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: NDN Athlete of the Week by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 16-21, Palmetto Ridge's Hayden Clark

