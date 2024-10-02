October has arrived. For those of us living in Southwest Florida that can mean many things, but nothing bigger than cooler weather is coming soon (hopefully) and right behind it snowbirds and tourists.

It's called season.

More: False teeth? In 2023, RSW's Lost & Found Office collected 3,600 items at the airport

The fact that more people travel here in the late fall, winter and early spring, has the attention of commercial airlines like Breeze Airways. Starting back in the spring Breeze has been announcing added routes for seasonal travelers as well as some permanent routes at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

There are 11 total, including seven starting this week from $65* one way.

The first three new routes begin on Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2024).

New routes Breeze Airways is offering to, from RSW in Fort Myers

Here are Breeze Airways' eight new routes starting from Fort Myers to:

Long Island-Islip, NY (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 2,from $79* one way);

Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 2 from $89* one way);

Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 2, from $89* one way);

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, starting October 3, from $75* one way);

Lansing, MI (Thursdays and Sundays, starting October 3, from $75* one way);

Burlington, VT (Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting October 4, from $75* one way);

Bangor, ME (Seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 5, from $65* one way);

Portsmouth, NH (Thurs and Sun, starting October 10).

*Go to the Breeze Airways website for more information on fares.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Breeze Airways' new route options at RSW in Fort Myers start to kick-in Oct. 2