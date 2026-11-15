Naperville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to private practices and pet care. Here are several hands-on roles where you’ll work directly with patients (or pets!) and build real skills.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Naperville, IL (Edward Hospital)

(Edward Hospital) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Evening shift in a busy ER, using critical thinking to assess and care for patients. Great fit if you’re a new RN (ADN or higher; BSN required within 5 years) and want strong benefits, tuition help, and growth in a Magnet-recognized system.

Employer: Bridgeview Eye Partners

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour, based on experience

Front-desk role in an eye care clinic, greeting patients, checking them in/out, scheduling, and handling insurance and payments. Prior office experience helps but isn’t required, and you get PTO, holidays, full benefits, and raises tied to a paid certification program.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.12 – $23.15/hour

Hands-on role helping vets with exams, surgery prep, and pet monitoring while educating pet owners. Comes with a big benefits package, including medical, retirement match, mental health support, and free wellness plans for your own pets.

Employer: ATI Dental Care

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34,820 – $47,852/year

Chairside role in a fast-paced, all-digital dental office with room to grow. Good match if you’re energetic, reliable, and want experience plus benefits like dental insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

If any of these feel close to what you want, open the listing, skim the details, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.