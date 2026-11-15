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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Naperville Right Now
Naperville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to home goods. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Rock Bye Plush Rocking Sheep
Item: Soft plush rocking sheep with wooden handles and base
Condition: From a smoke- and pet-free home
Best for: Toddlers who like gentle rocking toys
Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Note: Original post mentions “CASH ONLY OBO”, but this has been shared here as a freebie listing. Please confirm price or free status with the poster.
FREE Firewood Logs
Item: Pile of firewood logs, covered with a blue tarp
Wood type: Many logs from an old Bradford Pear tree
Use for: Outdoor fires, indoor fireplaces, or pizza ovens
Location: River Woods, Naperville, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup details: Poster asks you to private message for exact address and pickup time.
Potted Green Plant – Anthurium
Item: Healthy potted Anthurium green plant
Best for: Indoor plant in winter, outdoor in summer
Location: Windridge, Naperville, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Used Baseball Gloves
Item: Two used baseball gloves
Condition: Good condition
Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Note: Original post says “CASH OBO”, but it appears in a free/for sale section. Please confirm whether they are free or for sale before arranging pickup.
FREE Springfree Trampoline
Item: Springfree trampoline with digital game hookup (can connect an iPad for interactive games)
Cost: FREE, but you are responsible for pickup
Urgency: Poster says they need it gone ASAP
Location: Ashwood Park, Naperville, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
King Sheet Set, Split Fitted (Near 95th & Book)
Item: Almost brand new king sheet set
- Split fitted sheet (can fit a split king mattress or two twins)
- Top sheet: King
- Pillowcases: King
Location: Naperville, IL (near 95th and Book)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup: Poster says any day, anytime; see photos in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Jolly Time Microwave Popcorn
Item: Jolly Time microwave popcorn
- Two boxes total
- One box opened, with one package used
- Poster says they just don’t care for it
Location: Naperville, IL (near 95th and Book)
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup: Any day, anytime, per the poster; photos available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters quickly—free items in Naperville tend to go fast, especially larger things like trampolines and furniture.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.