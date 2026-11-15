Naperville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to home goods. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Soft plush rocking sheep with wooden handles and base

Condition: From a smoke- and pet-free home

Best for: Toddlers who like gentle rocking toys

Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Note: Original post mentions “CASH ONLY OBO”, but this has been shared here as a freebie listing. Please confirm price or free status with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Pile of firewood logs, covered with a blue tarp

Wood type: Many logs from an old Bradford Pear tree

Use for: Outdoor fires, indoor fireplaces, or pizza ovens

Location: River Woods, Naperville, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup details: Poster asks you to private message for exact address and pickup time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Healthy potted Anthurium green plant

Best for: Indoor plant in winter, outdoor in summer

Location: Windridge, Naperville, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two used baseball gloves

Condition: Good condition

Location: Maplebrook, Naperville, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Note: Original post says “CASH OBO”, but it appears in a free/for sale section. Please confirm whether they are free or for sale before arranging pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Springfree trampoline with digital game hookup (can connect an iPad for interactive games)

Cost: FREE, but you are responsible for pickup

Urgency: Poster says they need it gone ASAP

Location: Ashwood Park, Naperville, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Almost brand new king sheet set

Split fitted sheet (can fit a split king mattress or two twins)

(can fit a split king mattress or two twins) Top sheet: King

King Pillowcases: King

Location: Naperville, IL (near 95th and Book)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup: Poster says any day, anytime; see photos in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Jolly Time microwave popcorn

Two boxes total

total One box opened , with one package used

, with Poster says they just don’t care for it

Location: Naperville, IL (near 95th and Book)

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup: Any day, anytime, per the poster; photos available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters quickly—free items in Naperville tend to go fast, especially larger things like trampolines and furniture.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.