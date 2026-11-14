Naperville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate roles and leadership spots that mix numbers, strategy, and tech. If you’re strong with Excel, data, and business partnering, this week looks good for you.

Employer: Southern Company Gas (AGL Services Company)

Southern Company Gas (AGL Services Company) Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,388 – $91,753/year

Hands-on accounting role focused on billed/unbilled revenue, month-end close, and reconciliations in a large utility environment. You’ll dig into large data sets, advanced Excel, ERP (Oracle), tax reporting, and audit support, plus help automate and improve processes across Billing, Credit, IT, and Regulatory.

Employer: Buckingham Search (recruiting for an employee-owned distributor)

(recruiting for an employee-owned distributor) Location: Naperville, IL – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the credit risk function for a portfolio of 5,000+ B2B accounts, owning credit limits, policies, and risk strategy. Great fit if you have 6+ years in commercial credit, enjoy financial analysis, automation, and partnering with Sales/Operations, and want a high-impact leadership role in an employee-owned company.

Employer: KeHE Distributors

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,350 – $142,659/year

Lead a team that builds cost models, tools, and analytics to guide pricing and growth for a major employee-owned natural & organic food distributor. Strong match if you bring 7+ years in cost/financial analysis, 4+ years managing teams, and skills in PowerBI, SQL, and Python, and want Day 1 benefits and ESOP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Naperville employers are clearly investing in strong finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.