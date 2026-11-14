Naperville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people just starting out. Here are a few solid roles hiring now, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes support.

Employer: Renewal Rehab (part of Enhance Therapies )

Renewal Rehab (part of ) Location: Naperville, IL | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Setting: SNF / Long-Term Care

SNF / Long-Term Care Requirements: Must be a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) with an active state license

Work in a stable, long-term care setting with a company that focuses on mentorship, schedule flexibility, and ongoing clinical education. Great fit if you want strong team support, room to grow, and the chance to really know your patients over time.

Employer: Duly Health and Care

Location: Naperville, IL | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Specialty: Family Practice / Primary Care

Family Practice / Primary Care Salary: Base $250,000–$300,000, with total target cash up to $275,000–$450,000 (includes potential bonuses, stipends, and incentives)

Physician-led group with a big referral network and over 50 specialties in-house, so you can focus on patient care instead of hospital red tape. Flexible schedule (36 patient hours/week), shareholder track, and a strong benefits package make this appealing if you want both autonomy and support.

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Naperville, IL | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: $18/hour

Education: High School Diploma or GED required

Hands-on hospital role where you keep medical equipment clean, safe, and ready for use—key for infection prevention and patient safety. Good entry point into healthcare with training, tuition reimbursement, and chances to grow while working in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Naperville are hiring steadily, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.