Naperville and the surrounding area are busy with sales and marketing hiring right now. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Horizontal Talent

Horizontal Talent Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Contract

Salary: $94 – $135 per hour

High-level communications role helping a major brand through a big transition. You’ll shape internal and external messaging, support brand rollouts, and work across teams on strategy, content, and project management.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – open to U.S. candidates (listed in Naperville, IL)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with flexible hours and a proven national sales system. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, want coaching and training, and like the idea of building long-term client relationships from home.

Employer: Fresh Page Home Improvement

Fresh Page Home Improvement Location: Naperville, IL (Chicagoland territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn **$125K – $175K+ (commission-based)**

Outdoor, face-to-face sales role canvassing neighborhoods for homes with aging or storm-damaged roofs. You’ll talk with homeowners, help set up free roof inspections, and guide them through insurance claims—training provided, but you must be okay with ladders and lots of walking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.