Naperville’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring, from big-name brands to smaller local shops. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Naperville, IL (plus other cities listed)

(plus other cities listed) Type: Intern (Full-time, fixed term)

Pay: $1,000–$1,260 per week (set, non‑negotiable)

Early-career role inside a major snack manufacturer (think Oreo, Ritz, Sour Patch Kids). You’ll spend a lot of time on the production floor improving processes, cutting waste, and using tools like Lean Six Sigma and Kaizen, with housing and travel help for those who qualify and potential full-time conversion after graduation.

Employer: 3Q, INC.

Location: Naperville, IL 60540

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Day-shift, Monday–Friday warehouse role—no weekends. You’ll handle receiving, packaging, forklift/truck loading (they can train and certify), with health, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Reilly Foam Corporation

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-time (production facility)

Full-time (production facility) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on machine operator job setting up and running saw and slitting equipment. Good fit if you like mechanical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to grow your skills on production machinery in a busy plant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.