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🏭 Naperville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles
Naperville’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring, from big-name brands to smaller local shops. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Intern – Process Engineering
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Naperville, IL (plus other cities listed)
- Type: Intern (Full-time, fixed term)
- Pay: $1,000–$1,260 per week (set, non‑negotiable)
Early-career role inside a major snack manufacturer (think Oreo, Ritz, Sour Patch Kids). You’ll spend a lot of time on the production floor improving processes, cutting waste, and using tools like Lean Six Sigma and Kaizen, with housing and travel help for those who qualify and potential full-time conversion after graduation.
Packaging / Receiving Operator
- Employer: 3Q, INC.
- Location: Naperville, IL 60540
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour
Day-shift, Monday–Friday warehouse role—no weekends. You’ll handle receiving, packaging, forklift/truck loading (they can train and certify), with health, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.
Industrial Saw & Slitting Line Operator
- Employer: Reilly Foam Corporation
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Type: Full-time (production facility)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on machine operator job setting up and running saw and slitting equipment. Good fit if you like mechanical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to grow your skills on production machinery in a busy plant.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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