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🎓 Several Education Jobs in Naperville with Pay Up to $18/hr
Naperville schools and colleges are hiring across levels right now, from preschool support to top campus leadership. If you’re in education, there’s likely a fit for your skills and experience.
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
- Employer: North Central College
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Type: Full-time (senior leadership, 12-month role)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the College of Arts and Sciences as its chief academic and administrative officer. This role is ideal if you have a doctorate, strong higher-ed leadership experience, and want to shape programs, support faculty, and drive student success at a well-known local college.
Long Term Substitute – 2nd Grade Teacher
- Employer: Naperville Community Unit School District 203
- Location: Beebe Elementary, Naperville, IL
- Type: Full-time during assignment (long-term sub, less than 1 semester)
- Salary: $250 per day
- Benefits: Not eligible for health/dental during assignment
- Start Date: April 7, 2027
- License: IL Professional Educator License (PEL) with appropriate endorsement(s) required
Great fit if you’re a licensed elementary teacher looking for a short-term, full-time role with solid daily pay and experience in a strong district.
Preschool Teacher Assistant
- Employer: Islamic Center of Naperville
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Start Date: Immediate
- Schedule: Through June 6, 2027, summer off with pay
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Support preschool teachers in a faith-centered, early childhood classroom. Good for someone patient and caring who enjoys working with young kids and wants steady hours, paid summers off, and a close-knit school community.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Naperville’s education scene is busy, and roles like these tend to open often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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