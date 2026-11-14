Naperville’s retail and service scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: DXL Group

DXL Group Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Other (retail, key holder)

Other (retail, key holder) Salary: Not listed

Help guests find great Big & Tall menswear while acting as a key holder and go-to person on the floor. This role stands out for early store closings (7pm), quarterly bonuses for the whole team, and a focus on promoting from within.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-Time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $19.50/hour, with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

Busy, hands-on role where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store looking sharp. ALDI offers strong pay, plus 401(k) with company match, health benefits, paid vacation, and paid parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Lexus of Naperville (Dan Wolf Automotive Group)

Location: Naperville, IL

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed (uncapped earning potential)

Front-desk style role helping guests with their vehicle service needs at a Lexus dealership. You’ll greet customers, write up service requests, and keep them updated, with perks like a 5-day work week, paid training, up to 5 weeks paid vacation, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.