Naperville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for a second chance and a loving home.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter (Naperville, IL)

Hamlet is a young Husky mix with striking white and brown coloring. As a Husky, he’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him exercise, structure, and mental playtime. If you love outdoor adventures and smart, energetic dogs, Hamlet could be a great match.

👉 Meet Hamlet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter (Naperville, IL)

Savannah is a beautiful black-and-white adult Husky mix. Adult dogs often have more predictable energy and personalities, which can make settling in a bit easier. If you’re looking for a companion who’s past the puppy stage but still ready for fun, Savannah may be your girl.

👉 Meet Savannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter (Naperville, IL)

Leopold is a young Lab mix with soft, light-colored fur. Labrador Retrievers are known for being friendly and eager to please, and a young dog like Leopold will benefit from training, playtime, and plenty of love. He could be a wonderful fit for an active person or family.

👉 Meet Leopold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $350

Rescue: Angel Dog Alliance

Contact: (630) 474-6784

Vintage is a senior sweetheart who proves that some dogs really do get better with time. She was rescued from Chicago Animal Care and Control and is now safe with Angel Dog Alliance, getting the care she needs and working on getting healthy. Her rescue is still getting to know her, and her personality will shine more as she settles in, but she’s already on her way to a fresh start.

If you have room in your heart for a senior dog who deserves comfort and love, Vintage could be the one.

👉 Meet Vintage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Naperville, IL, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.